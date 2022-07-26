Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The Hamptons

Photo credit: Respective

Calissa in Water Mill and BCL Entertainment have partnered again for another season of Calissa Sounds, a one-of-a-kind eight-week live music series. Calissa Sounds’ 2022 season kicked off with a live performance by Wyclef Jean on Friday, July 15th, followed by a DJ Set from Chromeo on July 22nd, a DJ set from Shallou on July 29th, a club set from deep house electronic duo Bob Moses on August 5th, a live performance from Fat Joe on August 12th, a DJ set from Sultan + Shepard on August 19th, and a DJ set from Duke Dumont on August 26th. The summer series will close on September 2nd with a collaborative set from St. Lucia X RAC for the second time ever, the first being last year at Calissa.

Calissa Sounds brings exclusive live entertainment under one roof to create the ultimate Mykonos meets the Hamptons music-driven mashup experience. Conceptualized by three New Yorkers, Calissa Sounds was born after a conversation between restaurateurs James Mallios, Kylie Monagan of Civetta Hospitality and Live Event Producer & Founder of BCL Entertainment Bettie Levy in 2021. The trio bonded over their love of the Mykonian vibe and style of live performances they had experienced on the island over past summers.

“BCL Entertainment could not be more excited to be back in Water Mill for Calissa Sounds 2022. Partnering with Calissa and the Civetta Hospitality team for another year was so natural after last year’s incredible season. We collectively aim to continue upping our game and bringing the best of music and hospitality to the Hamptons,” said BCL Entertainment Founder Bettie Levy.

Calissa Sounds will benefit the Southampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps., which is dedicated to emergency care and transportation of sick and injured persons within the Hamptons community and Headstrong, a non-profit that provides mental health care to veterans and first responders. A portion of proceeds from all performances will be donated to these two deserving groups.

Shows will take place outside in Calissa’s garden, rain or shine with a clear tent overhead.

Table reservations for Calissa Sounds can be made by visiting https://www.calissahamptons.com/calissasounds/ and by emailing concierge@calissahamptons.com. Table reservations of four begin at a $300 food and beverage spend per person and performance time will kick off at approximately 10pm.