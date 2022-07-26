LUX LIFESTYLE Hot List 2022 Winners Announced at Exclusive Hamptons Garden Party

LUX LIFESTYLE magazine

LUX LIFESTYLE magazine founder and Editor in Chief, Colleen Guilfoile Richmond, and Kelli Delaney Kot, LUX Editor at Large and founder of KDHamptons, co-hosted the 2022 HOT LIST Party in the spectacular gardens of Kelli and Dr. Mark Kot’s historic Water Mill home, Maple Shade during a summer weekend in July.

HOT LIST award winners and their guests came together to celebrate the latest issue which boasts a stunning cover of the legendary oceanfront La Dune estate, currently listed by Harald Grant Real Estate (winner of the Hottest Global Real Estate Advisor). Haute Hamptonites meandered through the ﬂowering gardens toasting sparkling wine from Franciacorta, and chilled rosé by Hamptons Water. Kathy Kuo, receiver of the Hottest Designer award, curated a stunning vignette underneath one of the 100 year old Maple Trees on the property, which is the origin of property name, Maple Shade.

Hamptons Aristocrat, (winner of Hottest Caterer) served mouthwatering appetizers including: deviled quail eggs, tuna crude, lobster rolls, styled on stunning Addison Ross trays, as well as ﬁring up a pizza station serving truﬄe, corn + jalapeño ﬂatbread, and kale + ricotta ﬂatbread, as well as their signature spicy street corn on skewers. Set amongst the pool gardens a tricycle bar cart served rosé sangria, a signature margarita with UNI tequila, and Watermelon Nigiri. Lifted Supreme created a HOT mocktail bar oﬀering alcohol alternative cocktails. At the legal limit of THC, Lifted Supreme oﬀers a new way to socialize.

Foodies also descended upon the decadent Lioni Latticini family table which oﬀered their mouthwatering new Stracciatella cheese table served with shaved truﬄes! Over on the porch, Sundae Donuts of Montauk served the sweetest tower of their delicious donuts adorned with roses and baby’s breath.

The HOT LIST Gifting Table was also a huge hit! Guests were invited to ﬁll a beach tote with luxury products from many of this year’s winners including: Addison Ross picture frames and leather notebooks, Botanika Life elixirs, KDHamptons Peony & Amber candles, Millstone Flowers bouquets, Well Told Health supplements, Valoie Hydro-Honey serum, Inner Beauty skincare, Floral Street fragrances, Familiar Yet Diﬀerent athleisure, and clutches from La Mamounia Marrakech. Hottest Skincare Brand winner, Biography NYC, shared their high-performance products and a “glow-up” beauty station on the porch as well.

Bedside Reading hosted a fantastic book signing table with HOT LIST Authors: Deke Copenhaver, Lee Matthew Goldberg, Jane Enright, Randall McNair, Valerie Nifora, and Robert Scott Thayer who were all on hand autographing their tomes for guests. HOTTEST ILLUSTRATOR winner, Meagan Morrison, wowed guests with her watercolor “live painting” of Kelli’s rose and lily garden beds.

It was the perfect Hamptons day...birds chirping, golden rays of sunshine, farm to table delights, and the loveliest guests. Congratulations to all of the 2022 LUX LIFESTYLE HOT LIST winners!