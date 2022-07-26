Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum Gala

Jean and Martin Shafiroff. Photo Credit: PMC via Getty Images

It’s been over a decade in the making, but the Southampton African-American museum finally opened its doors last summer and have been welcoming many visitors to explore and engage with the museum.

For Founder and Executive Director, Brenda Simmons, it’s been a labor of love. For the past sixteen years, the East End native has imagined what the museum would one day look like, and now the work is finally complete.

This week a 2nd annual gala will take place and will be chaired by our favorite philanthropic couple — a couple who raises awareness and funds for organizations to carry out their important work and programs — this couple is of course, Jean and Martin Shafiroff.

The generous couple will once again co-chair the Southampton African Museum’s Summer Benefit to be held on July 28, 2022 at Blu Mar in Southampton, New York. They will chair this along with Aisha Christian and Martin Steifman .

Last year’s event was a sold out event and boasted a sophisticated group of supporters including public officials , business leaders , celebrities and those who wanted to show their interest in supporting the museum. Tickets are now on sale on the museum’s website and begin at $150 and go up to $10,000.

The site of it all — a landmark in the Village of Southampton that dates back to the 1940s. It was originally a barbershop and beauty parlor opened and owned by Emanuel Seymore who moved to the Hamptons from the South during the Great Migration.

The museum showcases African American art and pays homage to Seymore’s great work. Artifacts like the original radio that used to play in this very shop are perfectly placed throughout.