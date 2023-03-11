Bride’s destination wedding has sister-in-law upset for “showing her up”

beach weddingPhoto byGetúlio Moraes

Women from all walks of life have often dreamed of their wedding day since childhood. Many men also have images of what they deem the ideal wedding. After all, it is the start of a new phase of life.

Unfortunately, this can sometimes lead to competition as brides (and grooms) desire to have “the best,” which means different things to everyone.

For instance, some think the ideal wedding is a large church affair, while others believe a nature-focused venue to be a perfect location for their nuptials.

When planning her own dream wedding, one Redditor discovered the depth of her sister-in-law’s jealousy when she and her fiance began planning their destination wedding. Her sister-in-law, whom she calls Heather, accused the bride of attempting to upstage her recent wedding. (She uses Adrian for her brother, and I will refer to OP as Ashley for ease.)

Ashley’s fiance grew up in a family of modest means and has enjoyed the fruits of his highly-successful labor by doing special things for those he loves. He told her to plan the wedding of her dreams, and to spare no expense.

So, although she had never gushed about a fanciful wedding, she did hold a deep desire for a particular destination wedding, which is spendier than the traditional wedding Heather and Adrian had. According to the well-known website the knot, the average destination wedding is almost 6K more than a local wedding.

When Heather discovered that Ashley had a “well-known wedding planner,” she became very upset. She was quiet for the remainder of that gathering but expressed her distress to Adrian afterward.

The following morning, Adrian asked that Ashley scale down the wedding. The fight that has ensued has left her and her fiance on one side, with the rest of her family on the other. Even her parents are asking her to reduce the spending to help Heather not feel so jealous.

How did Reddit respond?

The people on Reddit are often divided on these situations, with both sides receiving at least some support. However, I couldn’t find any support for Heather in the responses.

Several pointed out that Heather will continue to behave this way and that Ashley should begin developing a game plan to stay above the competitive nature of her SIL. They mentioned everything from baby milestones to college for their kids.

Coping with jealousy

Since it is clear that Heather is content to wallow in jealousy, it falls on Ashley to be the mature party in the matter. Here are a few tips from savvybridalboutique:

  • Don’t feed the jealousy - kill ‘em with kindness so to speak.
  • Realize that it is their problem, not yours.
  • Pay attention to attitude when sharing about the wedding. (This doesn’t seem to be a problem with Ashley.)
  • Ask parents for help if it is a sibling. Unfortunately, Ashely and Adrian’s parents have already asked that the wedding be scaled back to make Heather happy.

What do you think?

What would you do in this situation? Do you think they should scale back on the wedding, or proceed as planned?

Have you seen a similar situation? How did the people handle it? Please, share your thoughts with us below!

