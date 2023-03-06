Gorgeous hummingbirds are migrating through Oregon right now

perched hummingbird Photo by Caterina sanders on Unsplash

Do you love hummingbirds, the tiniest birds which migrate through Oregon twice each year? If so, stick around for some fun facts related to them. For instance, did you know that these incredible little avian friends can have heartbeats up to 1260 beats per minute ?

While only one species of hummingbird lives in the state year-round , several other gorgeous species pass through Oregon each year, with some birds going as far north as Alaska and south into Mexico!

With spring just around the corner, some of these beautiful birds are sure to travel through your community soon. To celebrate, here are some fun hummingbird facts:

If you have a garden, you can plant several plant species to attract the delightful little birds. Even if you don’t have a garden, you can probably put a planter on your porch, balcony or similar location depending on the layout of your place. Try these:

Red Daylilies are magnificent red flowers with nectar that the hummingbirds delight in. They bloom for much of summer and will grow well whether in full sunlight or partial shade.

Bee Balm varieties include white and purple. However, the red ones attract hummingbirds the best. Bees and butterflies are also drawn to this plant, providing you with a lovely, active garden.

Cleomes also beckon butterflies to the garden with these interesting flowers. It should be planted with other annuals that complement the long stamens and seedpods. Cleomes are more commonly known as the spider flower.

Now that you know a bit more about these cute little birds, are you considering attracting them to your home? If so, enjoy the birds, butterflies and bees that will be drawn to your garden!