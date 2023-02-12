Man intercepts wedding bouquet and thinks it's funny

bridal bouquet Photo by Dennis Ottink on Unsplash

Dating can take on many forms, from a casual coffee to a five-star night on the town. One aspect of this when in a relationship is attending some events together. Folks often expect a “plus one” to be an indicator of a serious relationship.

Navigating new situations can be tricky as one learns the proper decorum in unfamiliar settings. While some choose to hold back and follow the lead of others, there are people who will ignore societal norms and behave however they wish, regardless of the setting.

Wedding Faux Pas

Weddings are one event that can really put pressure on everyone, including the attendees. A twenty-something Redditor faced unanticipated conflict when attending a wedding with his girlfriend, who he refers to as Maggie.

The man, who I will call Rick, was invited as a plus-one when Maggie’s sister got married. Rick had already met Maggie’s sister and most members of her family. However, this was the first time that Rick would meet Maggie’s mother.

The wedding was held on a Sunday evening and included a sit-down meal. While he doesn’t say that it was a formal event, those facts indicate it was at least semi-formal.

When it came time for the bridal bouquet toss, Rick thought that he would interject some humor and “ lighten the mood. ” He stood behind Maggie and knocked the bouquet to the floor before Maggie or anyone else had the opportunity to catch it.

An audible collective gasp was followed by deafening silence. For Rick, this was a joke. For everyone else, it was an uncouth breaking of tradition. Eventually, the wedding moved on, but people avoided Rick until Maggie’s mother pulled him to the side and politely asked him to leave.

A couple of weeks later Maggie and her sister appear to have moved on though Rick believes their mother has not. While he has not encountered her since the evening, he is concerned that he might have been out of line.

He is now wondering if he did something wrong and does acknowledge that he took away a “nice moment” at the event. Alternatively, he suggests that it was “a lighthearted joke that was misinterpreted.”

The importance of traditions

Traditions are one of the things that helps to ground people in their family and greater communities. Regarding weddings, the bouquet toss is a well-known tradition celebrated by many. For some families, it is a special part of the reception. Rick clearly disrupted an established tradition by attempting to grab the attention of partygoers with his immature humor.

What did Redditors think?

The respondents had a variety of takes, including several that pointed out how he interfered with the tradition and photo that will show in their wedding memory photo collections. Unfortunately, that is something that can never be rectified. As one Redditor expressed this thought, “Seriously explain how ruining a moment at a wedding is so damn funny.”

Rick’s poor sense of humor was mentioned by several others. Even if one doesn’t care about certain traditions, how did he consider it funny to ruin them for others?

A significant number of responses point out that he clearly stated he had no intentions of marrying Maggie. While she might not have an interest in marriage either, it was very disrespectful. This is likely why she is “over it.”

There did not appear to be support for his childish behavior. Maggie’s mother probably dislikes Rick now for treating her daughter so disrespectfully. Needless to say, Rick did not make a good first impression on Maggie’s mom.

The experts weigh in

In the past, women thought that touching a bride would bring the person luck. This led to some unsavory behaviors as guests began ripping items of clothing for said luck. An article at Martha Stewart's website says that this excessive groping led to brides tossing their bouquets in order to escape .

According to Good Housekeeping magazine, being aggressive when the bride throws the traditional flowers is one of the rudest things that can be done at a wedding. While this action generally refers to the women attempting to catch the bouquet, certainly it is worse when a man attempts to hijack the scene.

One red flag that someone is immature is an unwillingness, or perhaps inability, to take personal responsibility. As Rick did not mention an apology of any sort, it is likely that he failed to provide one, especially a sincere one that acknowledges the depth of his mistake.

What about you?

Was Rick just being silly? Is Maggie’s mother overreacting? Have you ever been in a similar situation? What did you do? What do you think this couple should do now? Let me know your thoughts below!