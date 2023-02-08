Her partner demands that she shave her legs

The New West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iXeZB_0kfhb5jk00
woman in flower bath waterPhoto byHanna Postova/UnsplashonUnsplash

Is it natural for women to shave their legs? Perhaps it is more societal pressure that keeps women shaving, plucking, waxing, and otherwise removing body hair. The conversation dates back centuries, and continues today in situations like this woman finds herself in:

A twenty-eight-year-old woman shared a problem on Reddit, trying to find out if she was being a jerk. She and her boyfriend got into an argument over whether or not she should shave her body hair.

When he spent the night, presumably for the first time, he did not have his own toiletries. Among the items he needed was a razor. Since the poster doesn’t shave, razors aren’t something she keeps in her medicine cabinet.

Apparently, this greatly upset her boyfriend and they had a huge argument over it. There was a lot of name-calling, with him saying she was being petty, immature, and unhygienic.

Eventually, she got tired of his remarks and told him that she would shave her legs if he shaved his own legs. While this upset him further, the woman didn’t know what else to do. She said, “he basically called me dirty.” That is enough to get anyone worked up.

He has nagged her about it to the point she is beginning to wonder if she is the one being “a little too petty” regarding her refusal to shave. It seems that she is starting to believe that she does not have the right to say what happens with her own body.

Reactions in support

Most of the people who responded were in favor of her doing whatever she wants. Many found it ridiculous that he didn’t even notice her leg hair, yet made a big deal about it when he discovered it.

Several folks also commented about the absurdity of thinking that her leg hair was somehow dirty or unhygienic. After all, he doesn’t think the same about his own hairy legs.

Leg shaving in history

Hair removal has fallen in and out of style since the recording of history began. Men and women have used a variety of methods to rid themselves of what they believe is unsightly hair.

This CNN article goes on to say that while shaving was growing in popularity prior to WWII, the nylon shortage made it practically required. The bikini hit the market as the war ended, giving women another reason to continue removing the visible hairs on their bodies.

As part of the marketing plan for shaving companies, hair was associated with negative words so that advertisers could get people to purchase their hair removal products. This set the cultural standard that body hair, particularly on women, is dirty. People may not even realize it as this information can be processed in their subconscious.

Modern-day pioneers

As women have begun to claim their autonomy, there has been an increased opportunity for them to make decisions such as not shaving their armpits or legs.

Shape magazine featured eight women who have made the choice to let their hair grow naturally. In each case, the women report feelings of empowerment. This trend just might challenge the current narrative regarding body hair.

What do you think?

Should this woman shave her legs because her boyfriend wants her to? Is she being petty by saying that she will only do it if he does? Would it be easier for her if she just gave in and shaved? What if she opted to tell him no dice, even if he was willing to shave?

Please, share your opinion on this dirty situation below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# boundaries# boyfriend# lovelife# hair removal

Comments / 0

Published by

Fun stories and interesting facts from the Pacific NW and around the country. With a focus on Oregon, I will also talk about various environmental happenings in the western US.

Oregon State
3K followers

More from The New West

Man still bitter by his mother's infidelity takes it out on wife, threatens to start a new family

Everyone carries some learned behaviors from childhood that may no longer serve their best interests. This is why it is important for self-reflection on occasion. Growing beyond these toxic thoughts and behaviors can be exhilarating for those willing to face the past. However, not everyone is interested or capable of such change. This can create negativity that poisons all future relationships.

Read full story
31 comments

Working mom upset after her husband angrily calls her "lazy"

Partnerships include a lot of give and take, understanding, compassion and so much more. Much of it comes down to good communication no matter the topic. Relationship experts cite many reasons that couples have disagreements, with a whopping 80% saying that these include housework on a regular basis.

Read full story
24 comments

Father ignores school-aged twins in an emergency as he and his new wife have baby and "don't want guests"

Parenting is a full-time job that requires a lot of selfless decisions and changing of plans as need be to protect everyone. For some that is self-evident, while others are oblivious to their obligations.

Read full story
503 comments

Pregnant woman ruins dinner reservations and gaslights upset sister

Family dynamics don’t change overnight, even when the children have grown into adults with budding lives of their own. Many take their role into adulthood, and treat others in the same manner as when they were still “at home.” However, this can sometimes be detrimental to the mental health of scapegoated and other marginalized family members.

Read full story
34 comments

Man breaks promise to live-in girlfriend by giving car to his adult daughter instead of selling it to his girlfriend

Relationships can be complicated, whether romantic or family. When people place themselves in a conflict, it can often be difficult to untangle the mess. Attempting to appease both sides rather than being assertive and thinking can lead to broken promises and hurt feelings.

Read full story
408 comments

Woman upstages her exes bride by wearing a gorgeous red gown and refusing to leave when the bride asked her to

We have all heard of bridezillas making everyone else miserable regarding virtually everything regarding their big day. But, they are not the only people who can wreak havoc on a couple’s nuptials. Former spouses are notorious for throwing proverbial wrenches into the works.

Read full story
233 comments

Men laugh at young family member's homemade gifts and made the girls sad

kid with paint on palmsPhoto byAlexander Grey/Pexels. Children are learning about how to do virtually everything as they grow up. From tying their shoes to filling out taxes, there is a lot to explore along the way. Art is one such thing.

Read full story
7 comments

Octopuses captured and exploited due to government loophole

octopusPhoto bySerena Repice Lentini/UnsplashonUnsplash. The octopus, particularly the day octopus, is among the most well-known marine life. Their eight tentacles gliding through the water are majestic, while their use of ink to escape predators is worthy of a trivia game app answer.

Read full story
1 comments

Teen mom needs to go to school or work says her single mom

Parents struggle to keep up with their kids changing needs. It seems that each time they grasp how to handle a certain stage of development, the child is into the next. What is already an awkward time in the development of an offspring becomes much more complex in the event of a teen pregnancy. Even in the best of circumstances, it adds stress to everyone involved.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman expected to babysit niece even when not asked

country house trees wooden fencePhoto byJonathan Petersson/Pexels. This story is based on true events, though names have been changed. When her kids were little, my friend Sophie ended up living on her in-law's property. Her husband had been injured, and they were left with no other viable options.

Read full story
34 comments
Oregon State

Incident at popular spot is site of hilarious childhood memory

old bench in parkPhoto byBryan Dickerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. This is based on a true story, though I changed my cousin’s name at her request:. The town I grew up in has several lakes, and there are walking paths along many. Some are paved, while others are carved from thousands of shoes walking in them each year.

Read full story

Couple fights over who should make breakfast

Couples face many stressors, and a common one is finding the right balance with the chores. In fact, this seemingly small annoyance has been cited as a factor in breaking up for around one-third of survey respondents.

Read full story
5 comments

Family guests planned fast food if holiday meal wasn’t up to their standards

This is based on a true story, though my neighbor asked me to change her name to protect her privacy. Our next-door neighbors are a nice couple, with two little kids. The baby was born this summer, and the oldest one is around two.

Read full story
30 comments

Wife ordered by her husband to leave the bedroom after she found him alone there with another woman; now she's confused

Can men and women have platonic relationships, particularly those who are married? This is a difficult situation that plagues many couples. While some prioritize the feelings of their spouse, others remain focused on their own wants and needs. This might be going to an event with a friend rather than the spouse, or doing favors that the spouse does not like.

Read full story
1 comments

Dad wants to control his adult daughter and her husband while on his property

Couple in lovePhoto byJLC IMAGERY/UnsplashonUnsplash. Parenting is a complicated business, and it doesn’t get any less so when your kids are grown. From the time kids hit puberty, many parents struggle with their children’s changing hormones.

Read full story
60 comments

Pregnant woman acts on candy cravings and angers everyone in the house

Food plays an important role in good health, and it becomes particularly important with some medical conditions. For instance, many diabetics keep snacks handy that will help them to balance their blood sugar should it get out of the healthy range.

Read full story
16 comments

Woman causes family fight by making better cookies than her boyfriend’s mother

Foods are an integral part of society, from ethnic dishes handed down through regional generations to family recipes intended for a special few. In the case of family recipes, it is important to respect the person who holds that knowledge.

Read full story
57 comments

Vegetarian man makes girlfriend ill at fast food restaurant

These days, many people have dietary restrictions based on health or personal preferences. From the evening news to comedy specials, the discussions on these can be nuanced, and often people disagree.

Read full story
42 comments
Oregon State

The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!

alligator with open mouthBalaji Malliswamy/Unsplash. Have you ever seen an alligator get handcuffed? The pictures of a cuffed gator are hilarious, and I recently saw some circulating on social media.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy