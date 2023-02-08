Her partner demands that she shave her legs

woman in flower bath water Photo by Hanna Postova/Unsplash on Unsplash

Is it natural for women to shave their legs? Perhaps it is more societal pressure that keeps women shaving, plucking, waxing, and otherwise removing body hair. The conversation dates back centuries, and continues today in situations like this woman finds herself in:

A twenty-eight-year-old woman shared a problem on Reddit , trying to find out if she was being a jerk. She and her boyfriend got into an argument over whether or not she should shave her body hair.

When he spent the night, presumably for the first time, he did not have his own toiletries. Among the items he needed was a razor. Since the poster doesn’t shave, razors aren’t something she keeps in her medicine cabinet.

Apparently, this greatly upset her boyfriend and they had a huge argument over it. There was a lot of name-calling, with him saying she was being petty, immature, and unhygienic.

Eventually, she got tired of his remarks and told him that she would shave her legs if he shaved his own legs. While this upset him further, the woman didn’t know what else to do. She said, “ he basically called me dirty. ” That is enough to get anyone worked up.

He has nagged her about it to the point she is beginning to wonder if she is the one being “a little too petty” regarding her refusal to shave. It seems that she is starting to believe that she does not have the right to say what happens with her own body.

Reactions in support

Most of the people who responded were in favor of her doing whatever she wants. Many found it ridiculous that he didn’t even notice her leg hair, yet made a big deal about it when he discovered it.

Several folks also commented about the absurdity of thinking that her leg hair was somehow dirty or unhygienic. After all, he doesn’t think the same about his own hairy legs.

Leg shaving in history

Hair removal has fallen in and out of style since the recording of history began . Men and women have used a variety of methods to rid themselves of what they believe is unsightly hair.

This CNN article goes on to say that while shaving was growing in popularity prior to WWII, the nylon shortage made it practically required. The bikini hit the market as the war ended, giving women another reason to continue removing the visible hairs on their bodies.

As part of the marketing plan for shaving companies, hair was associated with negative words so that advertisers could get people to purchase their hair removal products. This set the cultural standard that body hair, particularly on women, is dirty. People may not even realize it as this information can be processed in their subconscious.

Modern-day pioneers

As women have begun to claim their autonomy, there has been an increased opportunity for them to make decisions such as not shaving their armpits or legs.

Shape magazine featured eight women who have made the choice to let their hair grow naturally . In each case, the women report feelings of empowerment. This trend just might challenge the current narrative regarding body hair.

What do you think?

Should this woman shave her legs because her boyfriend wants her to? Is she being petty by saying that she will only do it if he does? Would it be easier for her if she just gave in and shaved? What if she opted to tell him no dice, even if he was willing to shave?

Please, share your opinion on this dirty situation below.