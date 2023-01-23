Working mom upset after her husband angrily calls her "lazy"

fed up woman Photo by Julien L/Unsplash on Unsplash

Partnerships include a lot of give and take, understanding, compassion and so much more. Much of it comes down to good communication no matter the topic.

Relationship experts cite many reasons that couples have disagreements, with a whopping 80% saying that these include housework on a regular basis .

Many factors contribute to inequality in housework expectations. Quite often gender roles come into play, especially once children are in the picture. The amount of frustration and anger generated from these disagreements is often palpable.

For instance, a woman posted on Reddit about a problem like this recently. She and her husband are in their early 30s, with a couple of children, five and two. They both work outside of the home, yet the child-rearing duties fall almost exclusively on her.

Her husband’s hours are set, starting at 2 a.m. five to six days each week. Since he does not get off work until 2 in the afternoon, she is responsible for everything prior to then and still has duties such as picking them up from daycare.

Childcare for small children is very time-consuming. From daycare to meals and baths, the onus of duties associated with the kids falls almost exclusively on her.

She does say that he will watch them on the weekends if she has to work. Also, he might be around them for an hour or so each day. Otherwise, it’s all on her.

She admits that her home is very cluttered and says that she does what she can with a large, clingy two-year-old following her around all of the time. Apparently, her husband doesn’t understand, because he exploded over it recently.

Soon after he came home from work, he started angrily washing the dishes. When she inquired if he was okay, he snapped at her and said she “doesn’t care about their living space.”

They volleyed back and forth, with her talking about all of the childcare she takes responsibility for on a daily basis. He responded by calling her “lazy.”

The poster says that she is angry and exhausted. Her husband’s outburst left her wondering if she was in the wrong, even though she cleans up after everyone, including him.

This scenario is not uncommon and can create long-term problems if not addressed. The earlier a couple is able to open the lines of communication, the better.

If the man grew up in a home where women did the domestic work , they may unconsciously expect the same in their own relationship. While a passive-aggressive stance might be the default for women in this situation, it will not actually solve anything.

Likewise, neither will two people explode at each other because tensions have reached a boiling point.

Fortunately, balancing housework and childcare is possible with open communication. The experts at babycenter.com suggest making a list of general household responsibilities as well as those directly related to the kids.

These lists will give couples the opportunity to explore the best ways to keep the house operating as smoothly as possible.

Have you ever been in this situation? What did you do? Perhaps you witnessed a family member or friend go through this. No matter what your situation is, I would love to hear your thoughts below!