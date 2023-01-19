Pregnant woman ruins dinner reservations and gaslights upset sister

smiling woman Photo by Alena Darmel/Pexels

Family dynamics don’t change overnight, even when the children have grown into adults with budding lives of their own. Many take their role into adulthood, and treat others in the same manner as when they were still “at home.” However, this can sometimes be detrimental to the mental health of scapegoated and other marginalized family members.

Parents often remain in the same frame of mind as well, giving all of their attention to the “darling” of the family. All the while, the “lost child” becomes a lost adult who still struggles to get attention and affirmation from those whose approval they have craved forever.

Families can have all kinds of other roles, including nurturer and hero. It can be very difficult to break those patterns, especially when others aren’t interested in doing so.

For example, this Redditor seems content in her prominent role while her sister struggles to be heard . Although she was initially scant on some of the details, sharp readers asked for more info that helped a lot of folks decide how to vote.

She begins by saying that she was craving pizza and asked her husband to order some, despite the fact that the family had reservations at a nice restaurant. She declined to mention that her husband walked through the door with two large delivery pizzas. In the initial post, she was vague about how much pizza was ordered, only that everyone was stuffed from it.

In fact, everyone indulged to the point that the dinner reservations were canceled. Her sister was the only one who did not have pizza and was upset that they were not keeping the reservations.

Later in the comments, she admits that her parents are visiting from another country, and that may be why her sister was upset. However, that context is completely lacking from her initial post.

The parents attempted to smooth matters over, but her sister only became more irate. She believes that OP demands being the center of attention. Their father even explained that she was pregnant and so needs to eat when she is hungry.

The hero shows up in the form of OP’s husband, who knows the owner of the exclusive restaurant and can get them reservations again. This seems to placate the sister, though she doesn’t want OP to go, fearing that she will again make it about herself.

OP believes that “is an overreaction.” In fact, OP makes a distinct effort to trivialize her sister’s feelings. It seems to be a manipulation technique from childhood that the parents fall for every time. That makes them complicit in the gaslighting as well.

Are pregnancy cravings real and does it matter?

Some of the people who responded felt very strongly about pregnancy cravings. Some believe them to be false, while others will deny their existence to the bitter end. The truth seems to be murkier than that, with several research studies indicating that cultural norms also play an important role in whether or not a person will experience cravings when pregnant.

In this case, it does not matter whether or not the cravings are real. Most people believe that the heart of the matter is about respect, not pizza.

The majority opinion:

The person who made the post wanted to know if they were being a jerk, and the resounding response was “yes.” It seemed that OP only provided context when absolutely necessary, instead shifting blame to her sister when possible.

Also, the parents are either oblivious or just don’t care that they are clearly taking sides in the conflicts between their daughters. Several also thought that the parents were to blame for eating the pizza too. If they knew how special the dinner was supposed to be, they could have waited.

Professional thoughts:

When parents play favorites, it can have long-term negative impacts on each person as well as their relationships . This is true whether a child feels resentful from always being neglected, or from having a perpetually strained relationship with siblings.

According to WebMD, communication is essential if siblings are to move beyond their childhood dynamic. Using words to describe their needs and emotions rather than making snap judgments is a good beginning.

If a sibling continues to stay in their childhood patterns, it might be necessary for everyone to assist in getting them out of that rut. Sometimes a heart-to-heart discussion can be a great place to begin healing from the past, as noted in this Psychology Today article.

What do you think?

The person who made the post insists there is no reason for her sister to be upset and wants to be invited to the next special reservation dinner too. However, her sister doesn’t want OP and OP’s pregnancy drama to get in the way again.

Was it rude to order two whole pizzas, knowing that dinner was only a couple of hours away? If OP was your friend, what would you say when she asked if she was a jerk? How do you think the entire family could have handled the situation better? What about unforeseen consequences?