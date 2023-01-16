Man breaks promise to live-in girlfriend by giving car to his adult daughter instead of selling it to his girlfriend

Sad mature businessman thinking about problems in living room Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

Relationships can be complicated, whether romantic or family. When people place themselves in a conflict, it can often be difficult to untangle the mess. Attempting to appease both sides rather than being assertive and thinking can lead to broken promises and hurt feelings.

A man on Reddit presented a situation he created with his live-in girlfriend and his adult daughter. He has been with his girlfriend for three years, and from his responses to comments, it seems that there have been some bumps in the road related to similar behavior.

When he decided to order a new car, his girlfriend asked if she could purchase his current one in installments. He agreed, letting her think that she had a good car to drive once his new one arrived.

However, that was not to be. Several weeks after the agreement, he spent the day with his daughter. While they were out, she complained about her current vehicle. According to the man who posted, it is a piece of garbage.

His daughter asked if she could borrow some money so that she could purchase a different car. Rather than loan her the money, he offered to give her the old vehicle that he had already promised to his girlfriend.

He admits that he knew his girlfriend would be mad, though that didn’t stop him from making this choice. She called him selfish and asked that he just once would choose her.

While that initially sounds like she is in competition with the daughter, that is not necessarily the case according to other posts he has made. It is a pattern of breaking promises to the girlfriend, both big and small.

The daughter is an adult

Many of the respondents pointed out that his daughter is an adult and needs to take responsibility for herself. The daughter appeared to be doing just that by asking to borrow a small amount of cash to get a better car.

He did offer to purchase a different vehicle for his girlfriend, not understanding that she already planned on his vehicle. There are several factors that may have been important to her, such as maintenance history.

Either way, the daughter is still an adult who asked for a loan, not to be given a car promised to someone else.

Kids should always be first

Other people felt that he should always prioritize his daughter, even if she is an adult. They thought that the broken promise was irrelevant because he has a lifetime duty to his daughter.

The real issue: Broken promises

While a lot of people went back and forth over who was more important based on the daughter’s age, others saw that his broken promise was the heart of the matter. The reality is that he broke his promise and set a bad example for his daughter.

The girlfriend undoubtedly made decisions based on his promise. Certainly, she had quit searching for a vehicle, and possibly even passed on a good deal. The reality is that he pulled the rug out from under her by going back on his word.

How could she even attempt to trust him again, especially if this is an ongoing pattern in the relationship?

What do the experts think?

The people posting on Reddit are attempting to get a broader view of their situation. However, the experts are the ones who can help people like him to understand what they are doing wrong and how to improve their behavior so that situations like this don’t occur again.

According to author Jan Bowen, people who break their promises often have good intentions , or at least the behavior that they would like to see in themselves. Others may be uncomfortable saying “no” or feel insecure and are trying to get people to like them.

Parents need to adjust their relationship with their children over the years. While youngsters are highly dependent on their parents, young adults are generally somewhere between the line of independence and having parents to support them throughout the process of growing up.

Marriage expert Lindsay Tigar provides some excellent information about this and related topics here. She points out that parents were people with their own wants and needs long before they had kids. It is important for them to evolve their lives to explore those aspects again.

Because he broke the promise to his girlfriend, he has a lot of work to do if he wants to regain her trust.

