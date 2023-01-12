Woman upstages her exes bride by wearing a gorgeous red gown and refusing to leave when the bride asked her to

Woman in red with clouds Photo by Klaudia Ekert/Pexels

We have all heard of bridezillas making everyone else miserable regarding virtually everything regarding their big day. But, they are not the only people who can wreak havoc on a couple’s nuptials. Former spouses are notorious for throwing proverbial wrenches into the works.

The situation according to the ex-wife:

Recently, a woman posted on Reddit , concerned that she may have pushed things too far when her ex remarried. The respondents commented on multiple aspects of the post, giving a weighted overall answer to the question if she was being a jerk in the situation.

The description of the event according to the author of the post is rather sugar-coated at first. Her divorce was peaceful, there have been a few issues, and she is happy about the relationship her ex has with his new bride. The new woman in the picture, Stephanie, is “great with my kids and makes my ex happy.”

As she continues in the post, she drops little breadcrumbs that show her real intention at the wedding, and for making the post. The first of these clues is in the first paragraph. She says “It was my day with the kids so it made sense for me to come was his reasoning.” She had the kids those days. Is it possible she would not change days so that the kids could attend the wedding without her?

Stephanie thanked OP for dropping off the kids and wanted to continue preparing for her special day. However, OP was going to have none of that. She stated her intention to stay since she had been given an invitation. While the bride didn’t think the author of the post would be so inconsiderate, she was wrong. She went so far as to directly ask the author to leave.

Unfortunately for the bride, her groom’s ex refused to leave the wedding. Apparently, it was a two-hour drive for the author to bring the kids, and she refused to miss even a moment of the celebration. Stephanie also thought that OP was rude for wearing a dress intended to upstage the bride. While the author insists that was not the case, further evidence indicates less than innocent motivations.

The groom and his mother were able to get the bride to relax, at which time the wedding resumed. Afterward, the women exchanged further words where Stephanie stated her displeasure regarding how her new husband’s ex chose to present herself at the wedding. However, the author insists that she is not responsible for the insecurities of the bride. She does admit she may be in the wrong though for wearing a “jaw dropping” gown.

What she fails to mention about her dress is that it is a red wedding gown, complete with a small train. Even though it isn’t white, the cut and description are of a wedding dress. She shared the info later in the post. This is the gown .

Virtually everyone supported the bride:

Although the post was written as though her intentions were altruistic, most readers could see through her deceptive wording. Those who didn’t were often converted after the gown was posted. One reader even said that he saw her comment on another forum, bragging about upstaging the bride.

Difficulties in general with ex-wifes:

Drama is often part of the deal when dating someone who has been married before. Ignoring it is one way that some experts suggest handling her , which the bride tried to do in this situation.

Another important factor in a relationship with someone who has children from a previous relationship is that the other partner will be part of your life now. While ignoring the situation can be helpful, other tips can work when that isn’t feasible . For instance, taking the high road and maintaining a realistic view of the situation.

What do you think?

A lot of things are happening here. Did she get the invite because it was the only way the couple could have the kids at their wedding? What do you think of the gown? Is it acceptable, or is it inappropriate to wear to a wedding?

Have you experienced problems with your ex? What about your current partner, is their ex problematic? Let us know what you think in the comments section!