Octopuses captured and exploited due to government loophole

octopusPhoto bySerena Repice Lentini/UnsplashonUnsplash

The octopus, particularly the day octopus, is among the most well-known marine life. Their eight tentacles gliding through the water are majestic, while their use of ink to escape predators is worthy of a trivia game app answer.

Unfortunately, more separates the common day octopus from animals in the water. Currently, octopuses aren’t even classified as animals at all.

As a result, octopuses have no protections afforded to animals by the US government. Protections currently exist for land and water animals that minimize exploitation.

That is not the case with octopuses or related marine life such as cuttlefish. For those who consider octopus a delicacy, this is great. Unfortunately, it is not so great for the octopus.

Companies such as Kanaloa Octopus Farm have begun working on reproducing the day octopus in hopes of creating a farm-bred option. Of course, this is for those who prefer to see the octopus as a culinary experience for the wealthy among us, rather than an intelligent, sentient being.

Currently, they have an exhibit where tourists are allowed to interact with the octopus for only $7.50 per adult at their current discounted rates. These visits occur three times each day, with private tours available as well.

A petition to the National Institutes of Health was submitted by a group of specialized experts, including those whose focus is exclusively on octopuses and other cephalopods. More than two years later, there has been no action on the reclassification of these intelligent beings. Many other countries have already done so, including New Zealand and many across Europe.

Researchers have only been able to reproduce octopuses in captivity once, and that octopus has a different reproductive style than the day and common octopuses. That is just one of many problems facing this type of farming.

The type of reproduction researchers was able to replicate involved a small number of relatively large eggs. The day octopus on the other hand lays hundreds of thousands of tiny eggs, few of which survive.

Once the eggs hatch, the biologists at this facility have been unable to keep them alive. Currently, the day octopus is not endangered. Each 50-gallon tank at these exhibits contains only octopuses caught in the wild.

While that is pretty depressing, here are a few fun facts about octopuses:

  • There are more than 300 octopus species
  • Octopuses have three hearts
  • The blood pumping through their three hearts is blue due to high levels of copper in their equivalent of hemoglobin, hemocyanin
  • Octopuses can use tools
  • Each arm has a “mini-brain,” allowing each limb to function independently while the main brain can override any of the ones in the arms.

The octopus is an intelligent being who is currently being exploited by capture and caging that would not be legal if it were classified as an animal. While many would say that those protections don’t go far enough, they are certainly better than zero.

What do you think? Is it okay to keep these creatures in small exhibits where people can touch them for three hours every single day? The ultimate goal is to farm-raise octopuses for food. How do you feel about that, especially considering that octopus is generally expensive and inaccessible to the majority?

