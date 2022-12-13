Woman expected to babysit niece even when not asked

The New West

This story is based on true events, though names have been changed.

When her kids were little, my friend Sophie ended up living on her in-law's property. Her husband had been injured, and they were left with no other viable options.

It quickly devolved into a hellscape for my friend.

Jack, her husband, had a job at a great local employer and was doing well. Very smart and capable, he was excited to make a career for himself.

Then one day after work, another truck struck Jack’s, causing some serious injuries. While not life-threatening, the injuries would require more than a year of treatment, including physical therapy.

Although Sophie worked part-time, she was unable to find a full-time job that would allow Jack the time needed to go to his endless doctor’s appointments. That was when her in-laws generously offered a trailer for reduced rent on their land for the family to stay in.

Sophie and Jack downsized and moved into the small trailer with their two preschoolers. Although they knew it wasn’t an ideal situation, they had no other viable options at the time.

Her in-laws had adopted one of Sophie’s nieces, and everyone thought it would be nice for them to play together sometimes as they were all around the same age.

Little did Sophie know, she was there as a free babysitter. The land was in the middle of nowhere, and Sophie was unable to work at the new location. They had a small savings, and she made a little extra money doing surveys in her free time.

The first few times, her in-laws asked her if she would watch her niece while they went into town. Sophie wasn’t thrilled about it but figured it was part of the price of staying there.

Then one morning her niece showed up, bright and early ready to play with her kids. Sophie wasn’t feeling well that morning and wasn’t up to watching her niece, so she walked the child back to their house.

Upon arrival, Sophie saw that her in-law’s truck was gone. Usually, that meant that both of them went to town together. Her heart sank. She knew even before knocking on the door that she was an unwilling babysitter.

Jack had gone fishing, which was how he spent most of his time. By the time he got back, Sophie was pretty upset.

The two of them argued about it, Jack saying that it was no big deal to take care of another kid. He rarely did childcare, so what did he know?

She talked to her mother-in-law and that is when all hell broke loose. Everyone got mad at Sophie and called her selfish, lazy and a host of other insults.

My friend called me, sobbing as she recounted to me what had happened that day. She felt trapped and could see no way out.

After it happened a few more times, she gave up on trying to stop them from leaving the child without even asking. Sophie figured if they were that disinterested in her that the kid was better off hanging out at their place.

During the time they lived there, Sophie did what she could to make her niece feel included and wanted. But when Jack was healed, she was thrilled to leave and get back into a home completely her own.

Her relationship with her in-laws is shaky because they always wanted her to do more and more for them, even though they are both in excellent health.

Despite the fact that Sophie and Jack always paid their rent and other bills on time, his parents were never happy with her. They are still standoffish and insist she was selfish for not wanting to do more for them.

My heart breaks for Sophie as she will have to deal with their ire for many years to come.

What do you think? Should she have been expected to watch her niece for free, even though they were paying rent to be there? Do you have other ideas of how she could have handled the situation?

