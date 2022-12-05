Incident at popular spot is site of hilarious childhood memory

old bench in park Photo by Bryan Dickerson/Unsplash on Unsplash

This is based on a true story, though I changed my cousin’s name at her request:

The town I grew up in has several lakes, and there are walking paths along many. Some are paved, while others are carved from thousands of shoes walking in them each year.

One rather small lake is often chosen as the location for large city gatherings, such as Mother’s Day sales and similar opportunities for local artisans. Another popular activity associated with this lake is feeding the ducks and birds that live there.

There are a few particular stories my cousin, “Chrissie,” loves to share, particularly after a couple of glasses of wine. One of them takes place at this special community locale.

Chrissie and her mom are not very close, and her mother often makes mean jokes about her weight and about how Chrissie looks like her father. Her parents divorced when we were 8 or 9. While I was fortunate to not have to see my “aunt” very often after that, my cousin and dear friend still did.

When I recently saw her, my cousin and I had fun recounting old times. We busted out laughing about a particular trip she and her mother made around that lake when we were 11 or 12.

The two of them were walking along, having long since run out of the bread they took to feed the birds. Out of nowhere, a goose ran up and bit my aunt’s arm. Hard.

My aunt screamed and Chrissie busted out laughing at the suddenness of the bite and her mother’s complete overreaction to it. My cousin giggled at the time, and we hooted and hollered about it once she and I got to catch up.

To this day, we laugh about some of the funny things that happened growing up that others may not find as funny as we do. But that is the joy of friendship and family

There was no intent to cause harm, nor was harm done. Hopefully, people don’t think we are too mean for being amused about this little blast from our past.