Couple fights over who should make breakfast

Couples face many stressors, and a common one is finding the right balance with the chores. In fact, this seemingly small annoyance has been cited as a factor in breaking up for around one-third of survey respondents.

While the quantity of chores being done by either party often leads to intense discussions, quality is also an important factor. People reported recleaning items that their partners had done because they felt the results were substandard.

However, the conversation is more nuanced. Some people never ask to have their needs met, while others want the world on a silver platter. For instance, in this Reddit post , the poster wants his girlfriend to make him breakfast every day while offering nothing in return.

He and his girlfriend are in their late 20s, and he has plans to propose in the future. Additionally, he mentions wanting a couple of children together.

His problem? She doesn’t want to make breakfast for him every morning. He even says that he doesn’t think he should have to do anything in return. His justification is that it’s just as easy to make a large breakfast for two people as it is for one.

She wakes early and makes a full breakfast, including French toast and hashbrowns. He goes on to say that he is not a morning person and barely has the energy to make cereal before his second cup of coffee.

He claims it would take no extra effort on her part, selfishly not considering the time, energy, cleanup, etc. that are increased as a result. She may not have a larger pan for the bacon, and waiting for someone else’s pancakes to cook is indeed an inconvenience at best.

While he might not think it’s a big deal, apparently she does. Just because he is not a morning person, she doesn’t feel obligated to prepare daily breakfasts for him.

Usually, there is another problem lurking beneath the surface that shows itself during fights over cleaning. For instance, this article suggests that it could be related to a power struggle. Others are manifesting emotional problems.

Social inequality and patriarchy are also cited as reasons for conflicts over responsibilities. This might be reflected in the Redditor’s expectations that his girlfriend was somehow obliged to make him breakfast as well each day.

Do you have disagreements in your home over household chores? How does your family handle it?

What about the poster from Reddit? How would you suggest he handle the situation he created?