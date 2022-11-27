Family guests planned fast food if holiday meal wasn’t up to their standards

Woman crying Photo by Zarina Khalilova/Pexels

This is based on a true story, though my neighbor asked me to change her name to protect her privacy.

Our next-door neighbors are a nice couple, with two little kids. The baby was born this summer, and the oldest one is around two.

I ran into Kyrsten, the wife, at the complex laundry facilities this morning. She burst into tears when I asked her how she was doing. I gave her a big hug and helped her breathe.

Once she had calmed down a bit, she told me about her Thanksgiving and how her family had ruined the day for her. I knew she was planning a spread for her out-of-town family. I’ve never had the chance to meet these people and now I’m glad I didn’t.

For more than a month she had been planning her menu. In spite of having two small children, she wanted to have something really special for her parents and grandmother.

After the meal, her family complimented her and how delicious everything was. Kyrsten was particularly pleased that her grandma was happy because she had so many happy holiday memories at her grandma’s home.

Then her mother piped up and said if the food had sucked they had already made plans to go to Kentucky Fried Chicken. She laughingly said that the meal was good enough that they didn’t need the fast food chicken.

Her heart broke when her father and grandmother joined in the laughter. Her husband wasn’t in the room when it happened, and made light of it when she told him.

I didn’t know what to say to her. It was clear that this was not the first time her mother was mean like that. It seemed the other two joining in was when it got particularly painful for her.

What would you have told her in my situation? What would you have done in hers? Should she let her family know how much they hurt her?

I’m curious to hear your feedback.