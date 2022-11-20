Should dad be upset about daughter and son-in-law having sex on his property?

Parenting is a complicated business, and it doesn’t get any less so when your kids are grown. From the time kids hit puberty, many parents struggle with their children’s changing hormones.

This can range from worries about them having sex to ensuring a healthy diet during big growth spurts. However, once those kids are adults, what they do is generally perceived as their business, especially once they have left the proverbial nest.

In this Reddit post, a 50 y.o. father is upset he heard his daughter and her husband having sex. His reaction has caused major waves in the family, including freezing out one of his adult children.

The man opens by explaining that his 26 y.o. daughter and her husband were temporarily staying in the apartment above the garage at his home. They had a period of time between closing on the house they sold and the new one they were purchasing.

Rather than having them rent an Airbnb, her parents offered them the apartment. The four of them ate together regularly, and the father said that he enjoyed spending time with her. He did not mention anything about getting to know her husband better.

One night after dinner, the young couple returned to their apartment as they usually did. The problem started that night when the father needed a tool from the garage.

He heard the couple making love and became very upset.

While his wife brushed it off when he told her about it, the father could not let it go. So, he brought it up the following evening at dinner. He let the couple know that it was wrong for them to be having sex while on his property.

They promptly got up from the dinner table and moved from the apartment the following day.

His wife is angry, in part because he tried to say that she was upset as well.

The father believes his daughter and son-in-law were being disrespectful. While this can be a complicated issue if couples are in rooms directly next to others, that is not the case here.

The apartment they were staying in was above the garage, and it was after dinner, a time to assume nobody would be going into the garage. Many respondents felt like that was an important point to make.

It can often be difficult for fathers to accept that their baby girls grow up to be sexually active adult women. That seems to be the case in this situation.

While most people thought that the couple was in the right to leave, a few folks sided more with the father, saying that the parents should have set that rule at the outset. However, they believed it was an acceptable request.

What do you think about this sticky situation? Have you ever experienced anything like this? Perhaps you have a friend in a similar situation. I would love to know what you think below!

