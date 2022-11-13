Pregnant woman acts on candy cravings and angers everyone in the house

The New West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411CBY_0j8XNv5u00
Gummy CandiesPolina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Food plays an important role in good health, and it becomes particularly important with some medical conditions. For instance, many diabetics keep snacks handy that will help them to balance their blood sugar should it get out of the healthy range.

While a temporary change in health, pregnancy brings its own demands. A higher caloric intake, and sometimes cravings for certain foods are common. However, these desires can cause problems if the pregnant person crosses others’ boundaries.

In this post on Reddit, a pregnant woman asks if she crossed a line when eating the last of a bag of gummy bears belonging to her fiance’s sister, who had been staying with the couple for a few weeks.

The poster is 26 and has been trying to stick to a healthy diet to help her baby develop well. However, it can be difficult to remain on a rigid diet, and she wanted something sweet.

She knew that his sister had gummy candies in the cabinet, and the poster finished off the bag. This not only made his sister irate, the fiance was also upset about the matter.

While this might seem like a typical matter of roommates sharing food, the original post only included part of the story.

Further revelations indicate that their houseguest is diabetic and the gummies are one of the foods she depends on to help her balance her blood sugar when it drops too low. However, she did have other candies still available.

Who was in the right? The poster believes that her pregnancy cravings gave her a reasonable excuse to eat the last of the gummies.

On the other hand, she does acknowledge that the gummies are an essential medical treatment the other woman may need at times.

Should the pregnant woman have found something different in her own cabinet, or perhaps even gone to the store? Is the finance’s diabetic sibling making too much of the matter because she still had other candies?

What about OP’s significant other? Does he have the right to be angry at her? Can he make things right between these women again? How?

Family relationships are often complicated, in part because these people remain part of your life even if you distance from them. When hormones and medical conditions are involved, it can exacerbate the discontent.

What would you have done in this situation?

