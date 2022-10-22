The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!

alligator with open mouth

Have you ever seen an alligator get handcuffed? The pictures of a cuffed gator are hilarious, and I recently saw some circulating on social media.

You might be wondering what this has to do with Oregon. After all, gators aren’t native to this region of the country and can’t survive winter in this climate. The answer lies in relaxed laws that allowed people to bring gators into the state.

I encountered one at a pet store several years ago. It was about a foot long and had murder in its beady little eyes. Fortunately, the blood-thirsty intruder was inside a glass aquarium.

What if I was as small as the gator I wondered. I had images of the machine from the 90s comedy, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

Of course, the machine isn’t real and I was in no danger of being ripped apart by this itty bitty vicious predator. Heck, he was kinda cute except for that cold stare.

The laws in Oregon used to allow for exotic species, which gave people the opportunity to apply for an ownership license. Fortunately for us, the state banned this practice except for those who had licenses prior to 2010.

The last time a gator was seen in the Oregon wild was when a person spotted one at Roslyn Lake in Sandy. It was one of several sightings in the previous years and led to action taken by the state.

People who purchase them often cannot control the environment and, as the animals age, abandon them outdoors rather than turning them over to the proper authorities. While it was comical in a way to see the baby gator, it was still unnerving.

I am grateful that the state took action to stop people from buying these and other exotic animals. What about you?

