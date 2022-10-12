One of my best meals ever on the Oregon Coast

Florence Oregon Coastline Jordan Steranka/Unsplash

Disclaimer: This is based on recollections of a true story.

A few years back, I spent some time with my family on the coast. I was looking forward to the nice weather and good laughs. However, I got an unexpected surprise that made the trip even better!

Now, I am a big seafood fan. I’ve never lived more than 100 miles from salt water and the tasty morsels that await us there. While I have never learned how to fish well, I am certainly grateful for those who do.

And, I don’t just mean the delectable salmon I buy sometimes. The fresh catch made by friends, neighbors, and family has delighted my senses over the years.

Of course, seafood doesn’t just include fish. Crab, scallops, lobster . . . I’m down for it all!

If I could, my dinner would be a captain’s plate or surf ‘n turf. Unfortunately, my wallet and waistline aren’t up to that kind of dining. Fortunately, I still have plenty of opportunities to enjoy fresh fish and other types of seafood.

Early my second morning, the newest neighbor, Misty, came out of her home all decked out for clamming. She had just gotten her permit and was excited about taking her son out to collect clams.

We wished them fun, and I didn’t give much thought to them the rest of the day. I had forgotten about their outing when she came knocking at the door late that afternoon.

My family and I had just returned from visiting Gold and Silver Falls several miles away. (Side note: It doesn’t take a lot of climbing to get great views of these delightful waterfalls.)

Misty brought over a large pot of clam chowder. Hands down, the very best clam chowder I have ever had in my life. I could smell it, even from the living room.

I popped into the kitchen to see my sister trying a spoonful of it and complimenting her new neighbor. As a good sister, I needed to try the chowder as well because . . . it smelt fantastic.

I quickly spoke up suggesting we skip the fast-food pizza and chow on the tasty gift instead. We all sat down to one of the best meals I’ve ever had. The clam chowder was so flavorful and rich!

Of course, one of the reasons it was so good was because the clams were fresh. Coupled with a great chef, it had to be good. I think she used whole cream, but I just committed to more time at the gym and dug in.

When we left early the next morning I asked my sister to tell Misty thank you for the chowder. It’s been several years, but I still remember the first meal she made for me. She is an incredible chef, and I was sad to see her move to Washington.

What about you? Have you taken a vacation to the coast? What was your favorite meal while there? Is there anything fun or interesting you would like to share?