Will the Clean Water Act survive SCOTUS

The New West

lake in piney mountains

The Clean Water Act was established after multiple incidents related to filthy waterways, including the Cuyahoga River catching on fire several times. The year was 1972, two years after the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency and the first Earth Day.

The much-needed legislation updated the Federal Water Pollution Control Act of 1948. In 2006 the court delivered a splintered ruling in a different case which delivered conflicting formulas for determining land protected by this act.

This term, the Supreme Court is taking a new look at the Clean Water Act due to a case brought before them by an Idaho couple looking to build on wetlands without being subjected to expensive federal permits.

Oral arguments were heard on Sept 3, though it is unlikely a ruling will come out until next spring, at the end of the term.

SCOTUS gutted parts of the Clean Air Act in their previous session, making it more difficult for the EPA to regulate air pollution. Some worry that the same 6-3 split in the court will lead to a similar outcome in this case.

However, conservative and liberal justices alike had serious concerns regarding the definition preferred in the suit. The current reading of the EPA’s regulation isn’t clear, and this case will have a tremendous impact on wetlands across the nation.

At concern here is how far that control extends. It has generally been interpreted to include “adjacent” protected lands bordering the lake. At dispute is the definition of “adjacent” lands to the Water of the United States, or WOTUS.

Almost twenty years ago, Michael and Chantell Sackett bought the cheap property in northern Idaho with the understanding that part of the land was protected. However, after paying several fees and having the property assessed, they have decided to build on wetlands.

They want to put a second home on an area of scenic land near Priest Lake. There is a road now separating the land from the lake itself, and the Sacketts claim that it is no longer protected by the Clean Water Act.

The implications of this ruling are considerable. If the courts rule in favor of the Sacketts, it will make the development of lands across the nation easier.

Wetlands are an essential part of nature. Considering the challenges we are already facing due to climate catastrophe, is it wise to reduce protections? What are the long-term implications? What are your thoughts?

Oregon State

