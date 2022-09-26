Fun National Lobster Day Trivia

The New West

Celebrate National Lobster Day with some fun facts and food for thought:

National Lobster Day was the brainchild of Senators Susan Collins and Angus King of Maine, who made the proposition in 2014. They wanted to celebrate the people and industry of their state, which is heavily reliant on the seafood industry.

Lobsters are distant relatives of scorpions and cockroaches. Yikes!

While many creatures are known for regenerating limbs, the lobster can even regenerate antenna and eyes during their molting period.

While mama lobsters can carry up to 100,000 fertilized eggs attached to her tail, the number of survivors drops drastically as the hatched larvae float to the surface of the water. There, they are prey for a wide range of aquatic life.

Most Americans living in other states often think of lobsters as red. However, prior to being cooked lobsters can come in a wide array of colors, including blue and calico. Excepting the incredibly rare albino, lobster shells contain a protein known as astaxanthin. When the shells are a color other than red, this protein has bound with others to create lovely colors. The bond is released due to the cooking temperature, resulting in the expected red color.

Servants, slaves and others in lower classes were often given lobster to eat during colonial times. Unlike today, the plentiful nature of the crustacean made many of the upper echelon believe that they were undesirable eating.

With populations of lobster and popular fish in decline, the ecosystem off the coast of Maine is becoming increasingly out of balance. Overfishing, coupled with warming waters, does not bode well for the future of the lobster industry.

Already, the temperature of the waters along the coast of Maine have risen considerably in the past 120 years. With the Gulf of Maine warming faster than any other waters, lobsters are being driven out further into the deep, cold water. Unfortunately, this knocks their molting patterns off kilter and makes the lobster more susceptible to disease.

Did you learn something new? Have your own lobster trivia to share? Are you ready to grab your lobster bib and butter to get a piece before they aren’t available for most folks? Perhaps you fall on the other end of the spectrum and avoid eating them to promote natural replenishment.

What do you have to say?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLxDi_0i9k1QmB00
lobster seafoodLouis Hansel/Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nationallobsterday# lobstertrivia# gulfofmaine# sustainablefishing# climatecatastrophe

Comments / 1

Published by

Fun stories and interesting facts from the Pacific NW. Whale watching, wildlife explorations and delightful microbreweries are an introduction to the diverse opportunities found here. I’ll share my trips in nature and what I’ve learned along the way.

Oregon State
38 followers

More from The New West

Oregon State

Finding hope at our devastated date park

This is a recollection of non-fiction events; used with permission. Early in our relationship, my husband and I went on a date to one of the lovely parks in Oregon. We got takeout and strolled through the paths, holding hands and enjoying each other’s company.

Read full story
2 comments

Our Poor Stewardship Has Contributed To Declining Water Levels

Cracked surface with stones(Laker, Pexels) In recent years, droughts have become increasingly common on every continent. From Italy to Zimbabwe to the US West, these weather patterns are stressing natural and man-made infrastructure to the brink.

Read full story
Arizona State

Time’s Up For The Colorado River Basin Water Plans

For more than two decades the west has become increasingly dry, though the serious implications have often been overlooked by the general public. No more. The Bureau of Reclamation has ordered the seven states with land in the Colorado River Basin to create a water conservation plan by August 16, 2022.

Read full story
5 comments
Oregon State

Oregon Releases Wildfire Risk Map and Other Crucial Info

The impacts of the climate crisis can be quite scary at times, and it is good to know that the state is working to reduce the risks for all of the living creatures here. It is our responsibility to use all available information to provide the best management of the lovely land we call home.

Read full story

Remember City Critters During Heat Waves

When the weather is scorching hot, we all have trouble keeping cool. While we stock up on water for ourselves, pets, and loved ones, we often forget that we are not the only ones suffering in the heat.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy