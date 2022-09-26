Fun National Lobster Day Trivia

Celebrate National Lobster Day with some fun facts and food for thought:

National Lobster Day was the brainchild of Senators Susan Collins and Angus King of Maine, who made the proposition in 2014. They wanted to celebrate the people and industry of their state, which is heavily reliant on the seafood industry.

Lobsters are distant relatives of scorpions and cockroaches. Yikes!

While many creatures are known for regenerating limbs, the lobster can even regenerate antenna and eyes during their molting period.

While mama lobsters can carry up to 100,000 fertilized eggs attached to her tail, the number of survivors drops drastically as the hatched larvae float to the surface of the water. There, they are prey for a wide range of aquatic life.

Most Americans living in other states often think of lobsters as red. However, prior to being cooked lobsters can come in a wide array of colors, including blue and calico . Excepting the incredibly rare albino, lobster shells contain a protein known as astaxanthin. When the shells are a color other than red, this protein has bound with others to create lovely colors. The bond is released due to the cooking temperature, resulting in the expected red color.

Servants, slaves and others in lower classes were often given lobster to eat during colonial times. Unlike today, the plentiful nature of the crustacean made many of the upper echelon believe that they were undesirable eating.

With populations of lobster and popular fish in decline, the ecosystem off the coast of Maine is becoming increasingly out of balance . Overfishing, coupled with warming waters, does not bode well for the future of the lobster industry.

Already, the temperature of the waters along the coast of Maine have risen considerably in the past 120 years. With the Gulf of Maine warming faster than any other waters, lobsters are being driven out further into the deep, cold water. Unfortunately, this knocks their molting patterns off kilter and makes the lobster more susceptible to disease.

Did you learn something new? Have your own lobster trivia to share? Are you ready to grab your lobster bib and butter to get a piece before they aren’t available for most folks? Perhaps you fall on the other end of the spectrum and avoid eating them to promote natural replenishment.

What do you have to say?