Oregon Releases Wildfire Risk Map and Other Crucial Info

The impacts of the climate crisis can be quite scary at times, and it is good to know that the state is working to reduce the risks for all of the living creatures here. It is our responsibility to use all available information to provide the best management of the lovely land we call home.

Wildfires have been on the rise in recent years, impacting countries and peoples around the globe. Oregon is one of the states most impacted in the US due to the persistent drought that has plagued the west for well over a decade.

As part of their response to this growing crisis, the state has released the Oregon Explorer Wildfire Risk Map. Property owners can use this information to improve their land and reduce fire risks. This is part of Senate Bill 762 in response to the extensive Labor Day fires of 2020.

That year, more than a million acres of Oregon land were ravaged by the wildfires, and 4,000+ families lost their homes. Countless others suffered smoke damage and ravaged cities where they were the lucky ones to be spared.

I think we all remember the skies being covered with smoke. Even those on the coast reported smoky skies. It is our responsibility to minimize the size and severity of future fires so that we don’t suffer such extreme blazes.

Of course, the risks vary, with the Coast Range falling into the mid-level while the Cascade Range is covered in the two highest categories. Overall, more than half of the state falls into the two most-at-risk categories.

In addition to providing a general assessment of risk, the tax lots will need to meet certain codes or standards in order to reduce the overall risk for the state. Although some of these efforts may cause temporary discomfort, we need to remember that it is our job to be good stewards.

The climate crisis has been ignored for way too long, and we are experiencing the consequences of poor choices in the past. Now is the best time to care for today and tomorrow. Future generations deserve our consideration.