Remember City Critters During Heat Waves

Squirrel with branch Elisa Stone/Upsplash

When the weather is scorching hot, we all have trouble keeping cool. While we stock up on water for ourselves, pets, and loved ones, we often forget that we are not the only ones suffering in the heat.

Country critters are scrounging the terrain for water, sometimes finding old watering holes dry or getting close. There isn’t much we can do to provide water for the gorgeous elk, deer and other animals that live in the forest. However, we can assist the city-dwelling animals that don’t fare well under these conditions.

You might be wondering why you should care about these animals, which are sometimes considered public nuisances. Well, if you don’t ensure that they have their thirst satiated outside, natural instinct may drive them indoors. And really, who wants to be cruel to any living creature?

Exactly where to place water will depend on where you live. Obviously, if you are in an apartment building it might not be possible for you to put water on the ground for these animals. Consider other ways that you might be able to help them

For us, we started putting water out by the fences after a raccoon and mama possum started coming on our porch regularly to drink the cat’s water. It keeps them away from the house, and I don’t have to worry about finding a dead dehydrated mammal on my sidewalk in the mornings.

What do you think? Are there any other ways to help keep animals safe during droughts?