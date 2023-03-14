What's Life Like as A Spy in Al-Qaeda?

Photo on Unsplash Photo by Chris Yang on Unsplash

Who is Aimen Dean?

Aimen Dean, formerly known by his birth name, Ali Al Durrani, was born and brought up in Saudi Arabia.

He was a religious boy who memorized the Quran by the age of 12. Losing his mother to death at the age of 13 took away his only guide in life. A devastated young boy later found solace in Islamic awareness circles. He had aimed to do something big in shaping history, rather than being just a spectator.

In 1994, the 16-year-old Dean travelled to Bosnia to participate in the Bosnian War. This was such an honor for him to go to war in a foreign country and help the defenseless civilians. Even though the War caused a massacre of 200 Serbian prisoners by cutting their heads off, he believed War was supposed to be that brutal. He says he convinced himself,

“Jihad did not need me, but I needed the Jihad.”

And just like that, his life took a significant turn.

Recruited By Al-Qaeda

It was the time when the conflict in Bosnia was about to end. One of the senior associates of Al-Qaeda, the well-known mastermind of the 9/11 attack, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, visited Bosnia.

He was in search of talented veterans to recruit. It was Dean’s fate that Khalid suggested he go to Afghanistan. Until that point, everything seemed just to the young boy because he believed that he was working for humanity.

How Did He Meet Osama Bin Laden?

Settling in Afghanistan meant that he would meet all sorts of people, even those who seemed to appear refugees. During the summer of 1996, a group of disheveled people arrived from Sudan, wearing headscarves and creased robes. Osama Bin Laden was one of them. Dean stated that the impression we have of him today wasn’t how he came across him initially.

Soft Spoken and Ambitious Bin Laden

Bin Laden was soft-spoken but with a powerful impact. He did not look like a power-hungry man or someone who could commit atrocities on the first impression. He seemed to be a discerning businessman, sincere to his work, and ambitious towards his goals.

Bin Laden was also very good at reading people. He told Dean,

“You are not a commander’s type. A young, bespectacled, nerdish, bookish boy from Saudi Arabia.”

Hence, he thought of a better use for him. Following that, Dean was sent to Al Qaeda’s WMD research and development unit.

Testing Explosives and Killing Rabbits

Every day from dawn till mid-afternoon, they would spend hours learning and sometimes experimenting with new kinds of explosives.

The experiments also killed innocent rabbits that were used as samples to test the latest batch of poisons. At this point, who wouldn’t realize that they’re involved in terrorist activities? Aimen Dean finally figured out the dark reality of what he was doing.

Brain Washing Young Boys

When the reporter asked Dean how he could work there even when he knew the outcomes, Dean explained the manipulative process of brainwashing.

For instance, when they were planting bombs to target the civilians directly, the terrorists justified this act with the help of indoctrination lessons that were given to the young boys to teach them that as far as the enemy is concerned, there are no civilians. How could any religious ideology justify mass murders?

They redefined what a civilian is to a point where the young boys believed that anyone living in the West was an enemy of religion. They thought that whoever paid taxes and voted for the elected governments who sanctioned the bombings of Muslims deserved to die. This was just a minor description of how they propagandized their actions.

Trigger Point to Face The Reality

Despite the indoctrination, the manufacture of such bombs worried him. He kept wondering if Jihad was justified at all. But he kept his head low until one day when he woke up to witness his first atrocity; the bombing at an American Embassy where 220 plus innocent people from different countries were killed.

They were at the wrong place at the wrong time, but they were dead, and nothing could change that disturbing fact. The devices had thousands of embedded shrapnel to maximize the effect. Why would someone want to harm every single one in the vicinity? This did not feel right to him.

Without showing a sign of doubt, he carefully asked the Mufti of Al-Qaeda to reassure himself. The response was chilling. He was told he shouldn’t care about a bunch of Africans dying. The Mufti believed that if the enemy is hidden among civilians, it is their right to kill everyone, and God would settle the rest.

He knew he couldn’t continue this ignorance and brutality. In December 1998, he excused himself for a medical condition and left to reevaluate his next steps.

Life As A Spy

Leaving Al-Qaeda meant that his life could not be like every day life again. He had to rethink where to go in life.

On arrival in Qatar, he was detained by the authorities. Dean confessed everything, on which he was appreciated and given a choice by them. He wanted to study and become a teacher.

However, this was not possible in a country as small as Qatar, where he could be caught any day. The Qatar intelligence suggested he move to a larger country and work for a more central agency. This began his journey towards British Intelligence and his life as a spy.

Missions As MI6’s Top Spy

Someone who once worked as a manufacturer of deadly chemical weapons now had a heavier responsibility on his head.

Afghanistan at that time was a black hole on Earth. There were no telephones or any possible way of communication from inside. Thus, his task was to absorb everything around him, from details of camps, locations, number of people entering or leaving, breakdowns in demographics, and even the tiniest information. His life beyond the centers involved spending hundreds of hours putting everything back together.

Living a double life may not sound as tricky, but one can always imagine the trauma a man had been going through since the beginning of his youth till the time of his redemption. Dean stated, like espionage,

“Your first mistake is your last mistake. One wrong word, and you are a head shorter and six feet under.”

He Helped Prevent Terrorist Attacks

Dean was involved with multiple cells, which meant that the information he gathered would be required some way or the other. He recalled the plot being so advanced at times that he ended up being a part of the whole process internally.

He had seen the making of bombs up-close; hence at times, his intelligence was required as an explosive expert. Many planned targeted areas were secured with the help of his knowledge.

In 2003, the Subway System of New York was targeted to bomb; however, it was disrupted. Later in 2005, the car handles of luxury cars were to be poisoned in Canary Wharf and City Mayfair; fortunately, it was also interrupted.

On Being Caught As A Spy

Eventually, the day came when he was caught. There is no doubt that Al-Qaeda was angry with him because not only did he leak valuable Intel that caused their missions to fail, but he also caused the death of at least one or two of their senior leaders.

He recalls this with a proud feeling and without any regret. He knew his redemption had come with a price to pay and the price that was his own life.

They tried killing him twice, once in 2009 and later in 2016. He marks this as a badge of honor because his true intention had always been to help people rather than causing them harm and increase unjust violence.

With a broad smile on his face today, this terrorist turned spy is true to his ethics and morals, without being afraid of what the future holds for him.