How The God of Love Fell in Love

Greek Mythology is one of the most popular interests of human culture, filled with stories of gods and goddesses of Ancient Greece. In classical mythology, they set examples of love and passion for mortals and immortals alike. The myth of Eros and Psyche, consequently, has been remembered ever since and remains the most romantic of all love tales.

Essentially, the story revolves around eternal beauty, jealousy, and the process of bringing two souls together through the power of love.

An Ethereal Immortal Beauty

A long time ago, there was a king who fathered three daughters. The three princesses shared one common dream: a husband who would admire their beauty to no end. Their days would pass as they talked of their future husbands buying them the most luxurious clothing, and of their wealthiest positions.

While all the sisters were beautiful, the youngest, Psyche, looked like a goddess compared to the older sisters. In her presence, the entire kingdom was mesmerized, and men would come from everywhere hoping to see a glimpse of her. Psyche was even worshiped more highly than the true deities.

This change, however, was not tolerated by Aphrodite, the true goddess of love. Her mind would wonder: how could her beauty be compared to that of a mortal? Her empty temples would cause Aphrodite great suffering, while a caravan in the distance followed the princess.

Frustrated, she reached out to her son, Eros, to seek help. She told him to punish this simple, mortal female by the power of his arrows. Aphrodite directed Eros to make Psyche fall in love with the ugliest creature ever to walk the earth.

Obeying the orders of the goddess, Eros agreed to do the task. In the darkness of night, he entered the palace. His first gaze at the princess in her room, sleeping peacefully in her bed, left him spellbound by her stunning beauty. Psyche was indeed one of a kind, and that one glimpse started the most romantic tales of all times.

While Eros was admiring her ethereal beauty, Psyche changed her sleeping position. A sudden movement caught Eros by surprise. In a moment of panic, the god struck himself with his own weapon. As a result of his unplanned love at first sight, Eros had to abandon the mission that would have caused harm to Psyche.

The Terrible Prophecy: What Was It?

While the silence of the night had changed Psyche’s life dramatically, she carried on her life as usual. One thing, however, had Psyche more troubled than anything else. Despite being the most beloved woman of the kingdom, Psyche was still single. Meanwhile, both of her sisters, less seductive, had found happiness with men of the highest class.

Since no one seemed to fall in love with her, she wondered if she would ever find the love of her life. As any father would, the king was concerned about his daughter’s emptiness. The entire family, including Psyche, had no idea that it was due to Eros’ refusal to awaken the love for her in any man.

The desperate father went to the oracle of Delphi in his quest for answers and asked Apollo for advice. As per the terrible prophecy, Psyche would be dressed in black matrimonial attire, where she would meet her end at the hands of a terrible creature. She would be married to a winged serpent, a powerful yet horrendous being.

Despite the advice being a shocking one, the family had no option but to obey it. In the face of a curse whose effects they could not reverse, they prepared to bid their beloved princess farewell. Leading Psyche to the hill, they wept with immense sorrow. Even though it was her fateful wedding, Psyche was stepping towards what resembled a funeral procession.

A Love Life In The Dark

As Psyche sat on the edge of the abyss, waiting for the dark sacrifice to begin, a cold breeze began to lift her upwards. Her destiny awaited her as she levitated in the sky towards the wind god, Zephyr. The next moment Psyche awoke in an idyllic place. During the blooming of the flowers, there was a delicious scent everywhere. Where was the princess taken to, and why?

Just one mile away, there was the whitest marble-covered palace of astounding beauty. Ascending the stairs, she came across the most striking extravagance surrounding her. As the silence ruled, all her steps echoed throughout the castle. Then, an unfamiliar voice startled her.

She heard a voice without a face tell her that everything she saw now belonged to her. Due to the absence of anyone else nearby, the woman realized these invisible servants would benefit her while she lived a luxurious life. Meanwhile, she awaited her husband’s arrival at night, a soft voice hushed in her ear.

As Psyche felt the breath of her new husband on her neck, she knew he was close. He was none other than Eros himself. Despite being unable to see any shape due to the utter darkness of the room, her husband’s presence was better than she had anticipated. In an atmosphere of love and affection, she had a sublime night. Psyche had finally met the man of her dreams.

Despite her happiness, a feeling of loneliness dominated her life due to the absence of her husband’s face. Then she began to miss her family, who were mourning her unknowingly while she was still alive. She then asked her husband for a wish, and he immediately granted it.

A Seed Of Distrust Was Sowed In Her Heart

To prove that she is still alive and well, Psyche decided to visit her family members. Her return was triumphant. Wearing a dazzling array of jewels, she appeared as wealthy as a queen. However, that fostered a feeling of jealousy in her sisters’ hearts.

The envious sisters decided to poison Psyche’s relationship when they saw the magnificent treasures. They tried to manipulate her into believing that the prophecy could not be false, and her husband was indeed a monster waiting for the right time to devour her. In Psyche’s heart, distrust had taken root, and she awaited Eros’ arrival that night, holding a knife in her hand.

Psyche took courage and lit a candle in front of her husband’s face. Awestruck by his beauty, she felt ashamed to suspect him. Suddenly, a drop of wax from the candle fell on Eros’ chest. He woke up shocked that his wife had refused to agree to his only wish, and left the room in a rage of distrust. Devastated, it seemed Psyche had lost her only love.

It Was Indeed A True Undying Love

The princess then offered herself to Aphrodite with humility and submission. Her punishment by the goddess of love was to perform some of the most painful tasks. It started with separating three types of tiny seeds by hand, without anyone’s help.

A group of ants helped her create smaller dunes without her knowing it. This sent the goddess into a frenzy, and she assigned Psyche another dangerous task. These miserable conditions persisted until the Gods took action against the chaos.

Eros sensed that something dreadful was happening to his love, and he reached to rescue her. After his wound of betrayal had healed, things in their lives changed permanently. God Zeus bestowed immortality upon Psyche as compensation for all the misery she suffered.

From that moment on, Eros and Psyche lived happily ever after and became a true example of love.