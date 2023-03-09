How The God of Love Fell in Love

The Mystique

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nmSuf_0lCqmPmh00
Photo byGigionUnsplash

Greek Mythology is one of the most popular interests of human culture, filled with stories of gods and goddesses of Ancient Greece. In classical mythology, they set examples of love and passion for mortals and immortals alike. The myth of Eros and Psyche, consequently, has been remembered ever since and remains the most romantic of all love tales.

Essentially, the story revolves around eternal beauty, jealousy, and the process of bringing two souls together through the power of love.

An Ethereal Immortal Beauty

A long time ago, there was a king who fathered three daughters. The three princesses shared one common dream: a husband who would admire their beauty to no end. Their days would pass as they talked of their future husbands buying them the most luxurious clothing, and of their wealthiest positions.

While all the sisters were beautiful, the youngest, Psyche, looked like a goddess compared to the older sisters. In her presence, the entire kingdom was mesmerized, and men would come from everywhere hoping to see a glimpse of her. Psyche was even worshiped more highly than the true deities.

This change, however, was not tolerated by Aphrodite, the true goddess of love. Her mind would wonder: how could her beauty be compared to that of a mortal? Her empty temples would cause Aphrodite great suffering, while a caravan in the distance followed the princess.

Frustrated, she reached out to her son, Eros, to seek help. She told him to punish this simple, mortal female by the power of his arrows. Aphrodite directed Eros to make Psyche fall in love with the ugliest creature ever to walk the earth.

Obeying the orders of the goddess, Eros agreed to do the task. In the darkness of night, he entered the palace. His first gaze at the princess in her room, sleeping peacefully in her bed, left him spellbound by her stunning beauty. Psyche was indeed one of a kind, and that one glimpse started the most romantic tales of all times.

While Eros was admiring her ethereal beauty, Psyche changed her sleeping position. A sudden movement caught Eros by surprise. In a moment of panic, the god struck himself with his own weapon. As a result of his unplanned love at first sight, Eros had to abandon the mission that would have caused harm to Psyche.

The Terrible Prophecy: What Was It?

While the silence of the night had changed Psyche’s life dramatically, she carried on her life as usual. One thing, however, had Psyche more troubled than anything else. Despite being the most beloved woman of the kingdom, Psyche was still single. Meanwhile, both of her sisters, less seductive, had found happiness with men of the highest class.

Since no one seemed to fall in love with her, she wondered if she would ever find the love of her life. As any father would, the king was concerned about his daughter’s emptiness. The entire family, including Psyche, had no idea that it was due to Eros’ refusal to awaken the love for her in any man.

The desperate father went to the oracle of Delphi in his quest for answers and asked Apollo for advice. As per the terrible prophecy, Psyche would be dressed in black matrimonial attire, where she would meet her end at the hands of a terrible creature. She would be married to a winged serpent, a powerful yet horrendous being.

Despite the advice being a shocking one, the family had no option but to obey it. In the face of a curse whose effects they could not reverse, they prepared to bid their beloved princess farewell. Leading Psyche to the hill, they wept with immense sorrow. Even though it was her fateful wedding, Psyche was stepping towards what resembled a funeral procession.

A Love Life In The Dark

As Psyche sat on the edge of the abyss, waiting for the dark sacrifice to begin, a cold breeze began to lift her upwards. Her destiny awaited her as she levitated in the sky towards the wind god, Zephyr. The next moment Psyche awoke in an idyllic place. During the blooming of the flowers, there was a delicious scent everywhere. Where was the princess taken to, and why?

Just one mile away, there was the whitest marble-covered palace of astounding beauty. Ascending the stairs, she came across the most striking extravagance surrounding her. As the silence ruled, all her steps echoed throughout the castle. Then, an unfamiliar voice startled her.

She heard a voice without a face tell her that everything she saw now belonged to her. Due to the absence of anyone else nearby, the woman realized these invisible servants would benefit her while she lived a luxurious life. Meanwhile, she awaited her husband’s arrival at night, a soft voice hushed in her ear.

As Psyche felt the breath of her new husband on her neck, she knew he was close. He was none other than Eros himself. Despite being unable to see any shape due to the utter darkness of the room, her husband’s presence was better than she had anticipated. In an atmosphere of love and affection, she had a sublime night. Psyche had finally met the man of her dreams.

Despite her happiness, a feeling of loneliness dominated her life due to the absence of her husband’s face. Then she began to miss her family, who were mourning her unknowingly while she was still alive. She then asked her husband for a wish, and he immediately granted it.

A Seed Of Distrust Was Sowed In Her Heart

To prove that she is still alive and well, Psyche decided to visit her family members. Her return was triumphant. Wearing a dazzling array of jewels, she appeared as wealthy as a queen. However, that fostered a feeling of jealousy in her sisters’ hearts.

The envious sisters decided to poison Psyche’s relationship when they saw the magnificent treasures. They tried to manipulate her into believing that the prophecy could not be false, and her husband was indeed a monster waiting for the right time to devour her. In Psyche’s heart, distrust had taken root, and she awaited Eros’ arrival that night, holding a knife in her hand.

Psyche took courage and lit a candle in front of her husband’s face. Awestruck by his beauty, she felt ashamed to suspect him. Suddenly, a drop of wax from the candle fell on Eros’ chest. He woke up shocked that his wife had refused to agree to his only wish, and left the room in a rage of distrust. Devastated, it seemed Psyche had lost her only love.

It Was Indeed A True Undying Love

The princess then offered herself to Aphrodite with humility and submission. Her punishment by the goddess of love was to perform some of the most painful tasks. It started with separating three types of tiny seeds by hand, without anyone’s help.

A group of ants helped her create smaller dunes without her knowing it. This sent the goddess into a frenzy, and she assigned Psyche another dangerous task. These miserable conditions persisted until the Gods took action against the chaos.

Eros sensed that something dreadful was happening to his love, and he reached to rescue her. After his wound of betrayal had healed, things in their lives changed permanently. God Zeus bestowed immortality upon Psyche as compensation for all the misery she suffered.

From that moment on, Eros and Psyche lived happily ever after and became a true example of love.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Mystery# Mythology# Religion# Culture

Comments / 0

Published by

Exploring the world through words | Living life one step at a time. Join me on my journey of discovery and experience the world through my eyes!

N/A
401 followers

More from The Mystique

Was the Renaissance Real?

Banquet Scene in a Renaissance HallPhoto byWikimedia Commons. The Renaissance was a period of artistic and cultural growth, popularly thought of as civilization’s huge intellectual step forward. Big surprise: that is false. Most of it was inspired by Muslim scholars, and the intellectual revival was restricted to the elite 1 percent- the Europeans weren’t special for producing Renaissance art.

Read full story

The Significance of the Noble Temple of Jerusalem

Temple Mount, also known as Haram al-sharif and Mount Moriah, is located in the old city of Jerusalem. Holding a vast historical background, this temple is considered the most important site of worship for Muslims, Christians, and Jews. It is believed by these religions that some of the most important religious events took place here. To this day, Temple Mount is under very high political tension due to the skirmishes between Jews and Muslims.

Read full story
39 comments

Balian of Ibelin — The Man Who Defended Jerusalem Against Saladin

Balian, the third son of the first Baron of Ibelin and Helvis of Ramla, was born in 1150 in the crusader Kingdom of Jerusalem. His father died the same year Balian was born and his mother remarried soon after that. After the death of his father, Hugh, the oldest brother of Balian inherited the lordship of Ibelin and raised Balian. The lordship of Ramla was passed to Baldwin, who was the oldest child of Helvis of Ramla after she died. After Hugh died heirless in 1171, the title of Ibelin was succeeded by Baldwin while Balian remained landless.

Read full story
4 comments

The Man Who was Stranded at an Airport for 18 Years

In 1988, Mehran Karimi Nasseri decided to visit France for personal and legal reasons. What he did not see coming was a painful journey ahead that would cause him to lose most of his life for nothing. For 18 years, he was stuck at an airport with no way out. This real-life story unravels the journey of a man who wanted to make his life easier but instead got engaged in incidents that he never even imagined enduring.

Read full story
13 comments

Dreadlocks Have a Much Deeper Meaning

Every now and then, people are seen wearing dreadlocks for the sake of a trendy hairdo, oblivious of the fact that Locs holds a rich cultural and religious history. Locs date back to the beginning of civilization. People used to wear them as a sign of power, healing, and strong spiritual connection. The infamous hairdo is found in almost every region of the world. It is so because the locs were worn by the powerful or people who were close to God.

Read full story
410 comments
Los Angeles, CA

America's Blonde Bombshell

Marilyn Monroe was born in June of 1926 as Norma Jeane Mortenson to Gladys Baker in Los Angeles, California. Monroe lived a tough childhood moving from one foster home to another. Her mother battled with serious mental illness, making it difficult for her to look after her children. Monroe later said that she had suffered from sexual abuse in some of her foster homes, which exacerbated her anxiety and stutter. Monroe tied the knot with her neighbor at the age of 17. She worked odd jobs to make a living. Monroe received her first modeling offer in 1946 when a photographer saw her during his war-related photoshoot.

Read full story
2 comments

When Indian Women Had to Pay ‘Breast Tax’ to Cover Their Breasts

The history of the Republic of India is full of a variety of traditions and cultural assets and something that all Indians are proud of. Indians are also known to worship and idolize their women in each of their festivals. However, there was a time when the Indian culture and traditions would make use of Indian women to earn money.

Read full story

What is Life Like in a Dangerous Prison?

Criminals have always been subject to horrible convictions. People get intrigued by how brutal would be the hardest imprisonment. Although most of the Prisons in the World do not practice inhumane treatment of prisoners any longer.

Read full story
36 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Mexico’s Infamous 1987 Prison Break Put the City In Frenzy

The Santa Fe governor gave the “shoot to kill” order for the escaped convicts. Prison breaks are best left as Netflix specials. In real life, they can be pretty alarming and life-endangering. The infamous 1987 New Mexico prison escape is one such tale- it is definitely worth a deeper dive. It would not be an exaggeration to say that few Mexicans slept a wink that night.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy