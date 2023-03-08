The Significance of the Noble Temple of Jerusalem

Picture of the Temple Mount on Unsplash Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash

Temple Mount, also known as Haram al-sharif and Mount Moriah, is located in the old city of Jerusalem. Holding a vast historical background, this temple is considered the most important site of worship for Muslims, Christians, and Jews. It is believed by these religions that some of the most important religious events took place here. To this day, Temple Mount is under very high political tension due to the skirmishes between Jews and Muslims.

History of Temple Mount

Different religions have different beliefs as to why this temple is important in their religious history.

According to the biblical messages, King David captured the City of Jerusalem, known as the Siege of Jebus. After this siege, ‘The Ark of the Covenant” which is the gold-plated wooden chest, was brought to Jerusalem. This chest houses the Ten Commandments given to Moses by God. This is a Jewish and Christian belief. Temple Mount was chosen by David as the site to build the future temple. The first temple was built by Solomon, son of David in 957 BCE. In the reign of Josiah ( c. 640–609 BCE), this temple was abolished and a single temple was built as the place of sacrifice.

Nebuchadrezzar ii of Babylonia destroyed the first temple and the Jews were deported from Jerusalem. In 538 BCE, Cyrus II, the conqueror of Babylonia, allowed the exiled Jews to come back to Jerusalem, where they constructed the temple again in 515 BCE. This was known as the second temple. It also suffered at the hands of Persians and Hellenisticduring the 4th-3rd century BCE. During different reigns, the temple was re-constructed by different rulers. The final building was constructed by Herod the Great, King of Judaea.

The Basic Infrastructure

The first temple building was small and faced eastward. Although the building covered a small area, it was still a gathering place for people. It consisted of three rooms of equal width, the porch, known as ‘Ulam’, the main room (hekhal), and the Devir, which was the most sacred room because the ark was placed there.

When the temple was reconstructed by Herod, it had an enlarged area with a wall surrounding it. It has 12 non-sealed gates and around 7 gates that are sealed. The temple begins with the ‘Court of Women’, and the western gate leads to the court of Jews. The whole area of the site occupies one-sixth of the city of Jerusalem.

Significance to Muslims

Temple Mount holds great significance in Islamic history as it is the third holiest shrine in Islam. It is believed that important Islamic events took place at this site. In the late 7th century CE. Ummayad caliph ‘Abd al-Malik ibn Marwan’ built the earliest Islamic monument, which is known as ‘Dome of the Rock’. Originally built as a shrine for the foundation stone of the temple, it is surrounded by 8 arch structures. Muslims believe that the Dome of the rock is the site from where the prophet Muhammad was taken up into heaven to meet God, this event is known as Mi’raj. The octagonal Dome of Rock is made up of wood, and it is 65 feet in diameter. On the southern side of it, the Al-Aqsa mosque is situated. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was transported there from Mecca, this event is known as ‘Isra’. Masjid Al-Aqsa was the first ‘Qiblah’ for Muslim worshippers, which means that Muslims prayed facing this mosque in Jerusalem. However, it was changed from Al-Aqsa mosque to Mecca in 624 CE. This mosque is mentioned several times in hadith (sayings of Prophet Muhammad), which shows its importance in Islam.

The AL-Aqsa Mosque

In 1927, the mosque was destroyed by an earthquake. To prevent any future damage, the authorities decided to dig its floors around the supporting columns. What the British archeologist, Robert Hamilton found underneath shook everyone. He also wrote a report in which he mentioned the things found underground, including ancient structures, marble floors, and underground passages. Strange mosaic work was also found underneath, which resembled that of the mosaic in the church of Nativity. So it was suggested that there was an additional building, probably a Byzantine church under the Al-Aqsa mosque. During a renovation project, the beams of wooden support were removed, these beams were then tested. It came out that the trees were cypress trees and cedars of Lebanon. Some beams belonged to the period of the second temple, while some beams dated back to the first temple.

Significance to Jews

Temple Mount is the site for many Jewish traditions. Their first and second temple was built there. It is believed that the ‘Ark of Covenant’ rested there (on the foundation stone) which is of great importance to Jews. Under this stone, there exists a cave known as ‘Well of the souls’, where Muslims offer prayers. In 2015, this cave was documented and its floral design shocked everyone. It was thought that the strange floral designs could be a clue to the lost Ark of Covenant. This was a theory based on Ermete Pierotti’s discovery, who said that there was an additional cave under the well of souls and that he could enter that cave through a secret tunnel. According to an archeological architect, Leen Reitmeyer, the depression on the foundation stone where the ark might have been placed is still seen.

In addition to that, prominent biblical events took place at this temple. Jews believe that the Foundation Rock in the temple is the place where Abraham was told to sacrifice his son Isaac. It is also a place where Jews turn to while praying. According to the Jews, God chose this place to form Adam.

The Golden Gate

The golden gate, also known as Hebrew Sha’ar HaRachamim or the gate of mercy, is located on the Eastern wall, and it can be seen from the mount of olives. This gate is of significant importance to Muslims, Jews, and Christians. According to the Jewish beliefs, the Messiah will come through this gate (Ezekiel’s prophecy). Muslims believe that this gate is related to the day of judgment. While the Christians believe that Jesus the Messiah had already entered through this gate on a donkey and that he will come again during the last days.

However, the gate was sealed by the Arabs in the 9th century. Opened again by the crusaders, it was again sealed by Saladin. The reason why it was sealed was that the Muslims did not want a fake Messiah to enter through the gate. Ottomans formed a cemetery in front of it. According to the archeologists, it was documented that today’s Eastern Gate is built on the exact top of the first temple gate.

Muslim-Jew Conflict

The tension between Jews and Muslims because of the Temple Mount is alive to this day. Day-to-day clashes are common between people of different religions. As it is holy for both religions, no one can claim full authority over the temple. It is policed by the state of Israel, however, the administration is controlled by a trust known as the ‘Islamic Wakf’. So the temple is managed by both Jews and Muslims which leads to skirmishes. Today, the temple is patrolled by police officers, who carry protective shields. Most of the temple’s gates allow only Muslim worshipers to enter, and non-Muslim entrance is only allowed from one gate known as Bab al-Magharbeh, or the ‘gate of moors’. Visiting times and days are very specific, and the visitors are allowed only if they follow strict rules.

Jews are allowed to enter the temple but are not allowed to pray there. Concerns have arisen that this may lead to violence between worshippers of two religions. In May 2021, the tensions between Jews and Muslims sparked a conflict leading to the 11-day Gaza war. Both Muslims and Jews are willing to do anything for this site because of its religious significance. Till today, the site is one of the important tourist attractions but the ongoing tension between the Jews and Muslims is an obstacle in the way.