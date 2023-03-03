Dreadlocks Have a Much Deeper Meaning

Photo on Unsplash Photo by Luis Villasmil on Unsplash

Every now and then, people are seen wearing dreadlocks for the sake of a trendy hairdo, oblivious of the fact that Locs holds a rich cultural and religious history. Locs date back to the beginning of civilization. People used to wear them as a sign of power, healing, and strong spiritual connection. The infamous hairdo is found in almost every region of the world. It is so because the locs were worn by the powerful or people who were close to God.

Egyptians, Ethiopians, Hindu Yogis and Sadhus, Islamic Dervishes, and Black warriors adorned their heads with dreadlocks. The Origin of locs is debated upon as many believe Egyptians started wearing locs first. However, many believe that the civilization of Crete first wore the hairdo. Locs were furthermore worn as a sign of rebel and unity in Ethiopia. Every culture brings different reasoning for wearing locs.

What Are Locs?

The ancient people used to form locs due to religious purposes or after taking vows. They promised not to brush or touch their hair. Their hair kept on growing while tangling and developing knots. The tangled hair then, over the course of time, became matted. This matted hair gave a snake-like appearance to hair. It was referred as to Locks, locs, Dreads, or Dreadlocks. Locs would remain unable to be brushed in normal conditions. The ancient people let their locs grow into long strands of twisted hair that would reach their legs in length sometimes. Historians have documented primeval people wearing long dreadlocks in many countries, including Egypt, India, and Ethiopia.

What Is The Purpose Of Wearing Locs?

Every religion and every culture brings a variety of meanings for wearing dreadlocks. Some consider the locs a sign of supremacy and power, while others believe it protects their energies. Chimere Faulk, an Atlanta-based hairstylist, claimed locs to be found in every civilization. He stated:

“Dreadlocks can be traced to just about every civilization in history. No matter the race, you will find a connection to having dreadlocks for spiritual reasons.” (Chimere Faulk)

Locs Are A Sign Of Ultimate Power

Historians believe that ancient people wore locs, depicting supreme power. The rulers of kingdoms often fashioned their hair into dreadlocks after winning battles or gaining an authoritative position. The Indian deities and Egyptian rulers wore locs, showing a rise in their powerful status.

Locs Harnesses Energy

According to Experts, Sadhus and Yogis resorted to wearing locs to harness their energy. They believed that wearing locs controlled energy inside the body, which helped channel the energy in the right direction. This is why the Sadhus never cut or brushed their hair and wore lengthy locs.

Locs Protects Your Crown Chakra

The dreadlocks are thought to protect the crown chakra and heal a person spiritually. The energy travels from the bottom to the top of the body in Tantra science. The Tantrics wear dreadlocks to shield and preserve their energy in their crown chakra (the head region). This way, their spiritual energy is not dissipated.

The Origin Of Locs

The foundation of locs is argued upon widely. Most countries claim dreadlocks to be a part of their culture, owning the Origin of locs. However, Historians have short-listed a few countries that are most probably the pioneers of wearing locs. The majority of Historians and historical experts believe the start of locs hairdo originated from Egypt, India, or Greece.

The Pharaohs Of Egypt Wore Locs

The men of greater power and Pharaohs fashioned their hair into locs once they accomplished a certain victory in their life. Locs were a sign of unparalleled power in Ancient Egypt. The intact locs found on mummies prove Egypt to be one of the pioneers of wearing locs. The Pharaohs etched into the preserved ancient walls of Egypt depict carvings of Gods and Pharaohs who wore perfectly twisted snake-like locs.

Traces of Ancient Figures Wearing Locs in Greece

The Minoan Civilization was the earliest civilization documented to twist their hair into locs. The Minoans date back to 1500 BCE. The Minoan Civilization was colonized in Crete, which is now a part of Greece. The Frescoes then discovered the individuals of Crete, wearing braided hair that grew past their pelvis. Furthermore, the Greek Kouros (noblemen of high status) styled their hair in dreadlocks. The ancient Greek government made it compulsory for Spartans to wear formal locs.

Religious Background of Locs

The locs have been adorned by Islamic dervishes (people who forsake their life for God), Hindu Sadhus, and even Biblical devotees. The ancient religious scriptures of many faiths documentstheir Gods, prophets and leaders wearing dreadlocks. However, the reason for adorning locs is common in every religion, i.e. the depiction of supremacy and ultimate power.

Lord Shiva Wore Locs

In Hinduism, Lord Shiva is the third holy diety. God Shiva is portrayed to have long and tidy dreadlocks, which explained his omnipotence and great power. The devotees of Lord Shiva wear locs as a tribute to his blessings. The ancient Hindi scriptures call the dreadlocks “JaaTa”, which means locs.

Bible Documents Samson in Locs

Samson, the legendary Israelite warrior, is documented to wear locs in the Biblical scripture. He had his potency in the seven locks on his head, supposedly. Delilah, Samson’s last love, cut his dreadlocks, driving him weak. Samson then lost all the power that he believed generated from his hair.

Locs And Rastafarinism

In 1935, the crowned emperor of Ethiopia, Haile Selassie, was exiled from Ethiopia after the Italian invasion. The guerilla warriors revolted on the exile of their supposed God. The devotees of Selassie vowed not to cut their hair until he returned to Ethiopia and continued ruling as a Leader. The Black people followed Rastafarianism, which reinforced similar beliefs of wearing locs. The white people became threatened by the revolt and started officially suppressing the “Rasta movement.” They found the locs of the Black people to be hideous and hence, called them “deadly.” Eventually, the hairdo was referred to as dreadlocks. The Rasta community later reclaimed the term and resorted to calling the hairstyle “Locs.”