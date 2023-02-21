When Indian Women Had to Pay ‘Breast Tax’ to Cover Their Breasts

Photo on Unsplash Photo by Angiola Harry on Unsplash

The history of the Republic of India is full of a variety of traditions and cultural assets and something that all Indians are proud of.

Indians are also known to worship and idolize their women in each of their festivals. However, there was a time when the Indian culture and traditions would make use of Indian women to earn money.

We have heard of the Income Tax, GST, Service Tax, but are you aware of the Breast Tax? Yes, you read it right; a tax, related to a woman’s body part. This is the story of Nangeli, a woman who sacrificed herself to protest against this inhumane imposition.

Tax to Cover Breasts in a Princely State of the British Raj

In the 19th Century, the state of Travancore witnessed discrimination against lower caste communities and women in general. In this state of Kerala, social inequality was a common practice. Numerous taxes were imposed on a basic lifestyle.

From growing a mustache to wearing a piece of jewelry, everything was taxed. As sickening as it may seem, a tax was enforced on women’s breasts, termed Mulakkaram. Women had to pay a tax to be able to keep covering their breasts.

There cannot be any justification for such a ruthless mindset. However, during the 1800s, people religiously followed the caste system; they believed that the liberty of covering themselves was a symbol of wealth.

All the working class or low-caste women were not allowed to cover their faces or upper body parts. They were considered worthless and undeserving of being given the right to cover their breasts. At that time, women were nothing more than an object for the powerful.

Breast Tax Based on Breast Size

Unlike the upper-caste women, poor women did not have the option to cover their breasts unless they paid the tax on it. We are talking about the poverty-stricken communities that were already suffering under the British Raj.

They hardly had proper meals to eat; now, they had to pay to cover their bodies as well. The more we read about the tax regime in early Travancore, the more we feel the urge to speak against the inequalities that may occur even today.

The levying of the ‘breast tax’ was not the only problem. The amount of tax that each woman had to pay was dependent on the size of their breasts. Yes, it only gets worse.

The officers of the ruling classes would visit the houses of women who had reached a certain age to collect the tax themselves. Women’s chests were touched and measured to decide how much they had to pay. The collectors made sure that every female went through this disgusting process.

The Female Hero of the Ezhava Caste

Nangeli was also a victim of this custom. She was a woman who lived in Cherthala Village and belonged to Ezhava. Among her community, she was known as a beautiful and fierce lady who always thought beyond the caste system.

At the age of thirty-five, a question clicked in her mind. Why did she have to wait for someone else’s approval to cover her own body in public? Head-strong Nangeli could not tolerate the humiliation anymore.

Serving Breasts to Tax Collector

Her revolt against such inhumanity and discrimination was an open challenge to the unjust. When this news reached the rulers, they sent collectors to her house to collect the tax. What she did next was the most unexpected and selfless act in the history of Travancore.

After making the collector wait for a while, Nangeli followed all the rituals required to pay the tax. She prepared the plantain leaf, lit a lamp, and instead of money, she came out of her house drenched in blood. To his horror, Nangeli served him precisely what he was asking her to pay for; her breasts.

She had cut them herself and served them on the leaf. She had to take such a huge step to end the brutality against working-class women. Nangeli died the same day due to the loss of excessive blood. She sacrificed herself to secure her self-respect and dignity and of all the women who were being subjected to this humiliation.

Her husband, Chirukandan, could not bear the pain of his wife’s death. A reporter of Hindustan Times states,

“He jumped into the pyre as Nangeli burned and perished in flames of grief — for him too, there was sacrifice.”

The Breast Woman’s Plot

The land where Nangeli died came to be known as Malachi Parambu, the breast woman’s plot.

The King of Travancore was horrified by the incident, and so he pulled back the tax immediately after her death. Nangeli’s sacrifice also gave courage to other women. They protested until finally, this disgusting taxation system was brought to an end, in 1924.

How saddening is it that a woman had to die to put an end to this cruel custom? Despite her sacrifice, her story is unknown among the masses. Nangeli’s cousin’s great-grandson, Maniyan Velu, painted her story so that a broader audience would learn about her. He said,

“I did not want to depict it as a bloody event; instead, my aim was to glorify her act as an inspiration to humanity, a representation that would command respect.”

Different Stories About Nangeli’s Death

Since her story is hundreds of years old, there are certain disputes regarding the reality of her sacrifice.

Some believe that when Nangeli refused to pay the tax, the King sent goons to her house. When she resisted, they sexually assaulted her and chopped off her breasts. After that, the embarrassed King changed the story and spread the word of an alleged sacrifice.

Despite the many versions of the story, the story of the Breast Tax remains the same. Women were made to suffer because of the gruesome power of dominant men. Today, we are modernized and well educated, however, women still struggle to earn their rights. Poverty-stricken areas are still dying under heinous crimes, which do not allow women to stand up for themselves.

The caste system did not end with the British Raj; it is still hidden beneath modern developments. These forgotten stories are needed even today to highlight the importance of the rights of women.