Why Were the Nazis so Well-Dressed?

Even though the German military had a range of uniforms, the Nazi uniform you often see in Hollywood movies and ill-intentioned costumes is the famous all-black sleek one, worn by members of the special paramilitary force known as Schutzstaffel or SS.

Decades after the rightful fall of the Hitler regime, the Nazis remain a symbol of all that we should avoid. The more we get to know about them, the more we know what to be wary of in the future.

The tell-tale black or green Nazi uniform is evil but stylish, enigma — the reason behind it is a delicious and foreboding mystery.

Were the Nazi Uniforms Always so Stylish?

The simple answer is no. The longer, more exciting answer compels us to go back to 1871 when Otto Van Bismarck unified several states into the Germany we know today. Each state brought with it its own culture and its military uniforms.

The diversity was never a problem; at least they spoke the same language. Fast-forwarding to 1915, World War 1 posed a problem. Going into such a large-scale war, Germany opted for a cheaper, standard uniform that could very easily be categorized as one of the uglier but at least practical options.

Hitler, when he came into power, was surrounded by a military that didn’t trust him. The solution to that was evident in his mind: make his own military! That paramilitary force is what we now refer to as Schutzstaffel (SS) or Nazi uniform.

The Enviable Design

The SS uniforms didn’t have that typical buttoned center we see in the other German uniforms.

Hitler not only hired designers and artists to design it, but we have army generals referring to the unique use of black. We don’t often see black uniforms, and for a good reason. Military uniforms are meant to act as camouflage and blend into the background.

That is not true of the infamous SS uniform. It had silver belt buckles and breeches that made the waist belt look elegant. The wearer of the uniform looked not only stylish and elegant but also elite.

The black in the uniform is meant to strike fear, contrasting it cleverly with its stylishness. Moshe Ziv, a survivor of the Nazi concentration camps, in his book Buttons in my soup: Holocaust survivor story recounts the impact of the uniforms’ stylishness; it invoked terror and awe:

“For the first time in my life, I saw their uniforms in all their glory; up until now, I had only seen pictures in newspapers. The uniform included shiny boots, Nazi insignia on the sleeve, a visored hat with a skull embroidered in silver thread, and white gloves.”

Heinrich Himmler, a leading member of the Nazi Party and leader of the SS, is quoted as saying:

“I know there are many people who fall ill when they see this black uniform; we understand that and don’t expect that we will be loved by many people.”

Clearly, the purpose of the stylishness wasn’t to look appealing to the civilians but to look elite.

Appealing to Male Vanity

If the uniforms were ever meant to look appealing, it was not to the countries being conquered.

The to-be-recruited German soldiers were the target. The Aryan ideology was designed to convince the Germans that they were the best of the best. They were the most superior race and were only taking their rightful place in the world.

This propaganda needed to be reinforced at every level. The uniforms, of course, were no exception. The designers and military officials are said to choose the models for the uniform carefully. They had to be fit and handsome. Of course, according to their supremacist ideology, only the best of the best were suited to display the uniform.

That successfully gave a very particular message to the Germans. The uniforms conveyed the entitlement at the core of the racist Aryan ideology. It made the men think they could be appealing and successful just by donning the uniform. It made subscribing to the ideology desirable.

This pride can be seen in how many officers still adorned the many decorations integrated into the uniform, even when wearing ordinary clothes. Bernhard Teicher, a soldier, recounts in his book For All It Was Worth: A Memoir of Hitler’s Germany:

“The battalion commander was a major, highly decorated with the Ritterkreuz, the Knight’s Cross, amongst his other battle medals. He was always in full immaculate uniform, with the swastikas in view on his medals and uniform tunic.”

Propaganda MachineAn undeniable reason behind their stylishness lies in digging into the mind of the designer Karl Diebitsch who himself was an SS officer. Along with graphic designer Walter Heck, he was clever in his research.

No uniform can be stylish until people think it is. For that, using colors that once worked in the past was a sneaky but powerful move. The German people, like any other nation, had an attachment to the past. They drew on colors and styles that once worked in the past and reminded everyone of its glory.

Some say they chose the color black because it was associated with the elite Jesuits and signified the higher class. That only further served the propaganda of being the best of the best.

August Von Mackensen was a legend in the 1930s, famous for his might on the battlefield. Glimpses of his unique uniform can be seen in the final design.

To put it shortly, the stylishness of the Nazi uniform was a silent propaganda tool being used to make the Nazis more appealing and fearful. It was successful in creating a sense of mystery and prowess around all those wearing it. This power influenced the Germans, who wanted to sign up to be a part of the military quickly, and the countries conquered right and center by the Nazis.

