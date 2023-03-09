What Will Happen If All the Ice in the World Melts?

The Mystery Reporter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWIf0_0lCnHLkH00
Melting ice Photo on UnsplashPhoto byDanting ZhuonUnsplash

It is no secret that the blame for all the chaos, caused by global warming, rests on the shoulders of humanity. After the industrial revolution, we used the resources on earth as if they were unlimited.

We treated the earth without regard and polluted our lands, rivers, and oceans. Today, we face the consequences of the rampant pollution caused in the past century. Sea levels are rising all around the world, displacing hundreds of thousands of people every year.

If things continue the way they are going, entire states that exist on islands will be submerged, and floods will plague the rest of the countries. These are things that are eventually going to happen if we do not control global warming now. The question is, what would happen if all the ice in the world melted at this moment?

The Reality of Global Warming

Global warming has become a buzzword in a lot of places around the world. We need to understand how fast the problem is increasing. Since the industrial revolution, the average temperature of the world has risen by 1 degree Celsius. That doesn’t sound too bad, right?

This rate, however, is exponentially increasing. 18% of the increase in temperature occurred in the past 40 years alone. If this continues to happen, by 2040, we will start to see permanent climate changes. The bushfires that we see right now would seem tame by comparison.

There would be extreme droughts, throughout the world, as well as tropical storms and other disasters which would slowly wipe away humanity’s existence. Even if all the ice in the world didn’t melt, the survival of humanity would still be very difficult.

Will the Entire World Drown?

According to Geologist Ed Mathez, the chances of the entire world being submerged in water are very slim. He says,

“If all the ice covering Antarctica, Greenland, and in mountain glaciers around the world were to melt, sea level would rise about 70 meters (230 feet). The ocean would cover all the coastal cities. And land area would shrink significantly. But many cities, such as Denver, would survive.”

We might not see a catastrophe of the level of Noah’s ark, but the reality is that the damage caused, would still be quite bad. Cities like Venice will become long forgotten legends, much like the stories of the lost city of Atlantis.

There will be a catastrophic loss of land and life, throughout the world, and with the number of resources and habitable land already being limited, the rehabilitation of refugees will be very difficult.

Extremely High Temperatures

You also have to consider that if temperatures increase so much that all the ice in Antarctica, Greenland, and all glaciers in the world melt, the condition of the rest of the world would be quite unbearable.

There are countries in Asia where the temperature even reaches 50 degrees Celsius before the monsoon rainfall season in summers. Most of these countries will cease to be hospitable since the heat would be so strong that it would boil everything, and the sunlight would be strong enough to burn anything to a crisp.

The cooling technologies we have today might be able to help some people survive inside heavily cooled buildings, allowing for resupplying and maintenance at night. However, the situation would be quite bad for the masses who cannot afford such expensive facilities.

Due to an increase in the supply of both water and heat, the humidity would be so bad that it would be impossible to survive in it. Devastating rains would flood away the already decrepit land, and in a couple of hundred years, the only surviving beings would be cockroaches.

Living one step at a time. Trying to live my life to the fullest and writer a little along the way.

