Things Common in the Medieval Era

The Medieval era has never failed to fascinate us with its never-ending tales of love, war, traditions, science, innovation, and so on. However, there is always room for more fascination when we talk about the medieval era.

The odd medieval lifestyle included regular use of hard drugs for minor inconveniences, getting surgeries done by the local barbers, women bearing twenty children, celebrating capital punishment, and the list keeps on extending to gets even more disturbing.

Here are the topmost mind-numbingly strange customs from the past that you won’t consider doing today.

Excessive Use of Hard Drugs

According to reports, nearly 400,000 soldiers were addicted to the use of opiates during the American Civil War.

It is shocking to know that the people back then believed that hard drugs lost their nature of addiction if taken intravenously. They thought if a drug didn’t reach the stomach, it did not cause addiction. This notion put nearly more than half the population on drugs. The drug fad did not end here. These people proposed the usage of drugs for every inconvenience, no matter how trivial it may be. The “mood-altering drugs” were readily available over the counter at the chemist’s shop without the doctor’s prescription.

Back then, women were considered the “weaker sex,” which is why they were prescribed drugs abundantly to fix their “weakness.” Their ailments included dullness, sexual exhaustion, boredom, homesickness, vomiting caused by pregnancy, and sadness.

Dull women were given injections of cocaine to make them happy, talkative, and more lively. As a result, women were reported to be addicted to hard drugs three times more the rate of men as per research.

Your Barber was Your Surgeon

The medical treatments in the Medieval era were scary enough to make you jump out of your chair. Patients who underwent surgery in the past were mentally ready to embrace death; otherwise, no one goes to a barber to get medical treatment.

Yes, you heard it right. Medieval barbers also performed surgeries on patients. These barbers would literally drill holes in their patient’s skull who came with the complaint of a headache. All these surgeries were performed without the administration of anesthesia. However, the devils and witches were to blame if the surgery did not work out.

Capital Punishment as Entertainment

Today, we enjoy taking rides in a theme park, but years back, people gathered to watch criminals getting executed for entertainment. That is one miserable way to have fun. According to historians, the government would declare public holidays before executing criminals to increase the number of spectators.

Additionally, the atmosphere was not even close to being serious or sad as the crowd was often described as boisterous and excited for the execution as per historical records and literature. Furthermore, the body of the criminal was seldom removed from the gibbet after the execution. On many occasions, most of the criminal’s dead bodies were left untouched on the gibbet to display that law and order would prevail.

Stealing Dead Bodies in the Name of Science

In the Renaissance era, the field of medical sciences progressed aggressively. Doctors and anatomists were interested in understanding the human body more deeply, because of which they started dissecting cadavers. These cadavers were mainly the dead bodies of executed criminals. Soon, the doctors ran out of cadavers and started hiring body snatchers (thieves) to supply corpses for dissection.

Body snatchers would dig up graves or hijack dead bodies from their funerals to meet the increasing demand of doctors. Moreover, medical students did not shy away from stealing dead bodies from graves. Many doctors were penalized for their desperation for research which was, as a matter of fact, a punishable act.

Conflicts were Settled By Dueling

In Medieval times, a fight between two parties was resolved with utter sophistication. One party would challenge his rival party to fight them in a death game by asking, “I challenge you to a duel.”

A referee was present amidst the fight to prevent the death of both men. However, the referee would more often than not be unable to succeed in his effort. Furthermore, these mortal combats were based on very trivial conflicts that the medieval men preferred solving inside the combat ring.

Women Who Practiced Adultery Were Punished Brutally

Adultery was a huge deal in the past, unlike today, but, unfortunately, rules were different for the adulterers and adulteresses. Men who committed adultery were penalized with a punishment of lesser severity. In contrast, women who practiced adultery were punished brutally such that most of them were dead by the end of the punishment.

It was so because women were believed to tempt men to commit adultery. One famous example is of a Puritan woman who was found cheating on her husband. She was whipped viciously in her town, followed by being whipped in the town where she attempted adultery. The Puritan woman was then compelled to wear the initials “AD” on her dress that portrayed her as an adulteress. Later, the incident was penned in a book famously known as The Scarlet Letter.