What was the Roman Party Culture Like?

A Roman Sculpture Photo by Chris Karidis on Unsplash

The culture of Ancient Rome has never failed to surprise us. The Romans loved celebrations and parties as much as they loved arts and music. The Roman parties are documented in history as the most lavish parties. The influential people arranged big parties where they invited the wealthy people of Rome to display their affluence.

The mouth-watering aroma of Exotic foods would fill up their villas. There were numerous platters of food beautified by breathtaking embellishments. Party and festivities were not confined to the wealthy class of Rome only. The lower class also cherished parties. However, these gatherings would be public. Apart from food, the hosts organized plays, music shows, dances, and gladiator fights at their parties. Some Roman parties became extremely sexual such that the Roman government banned them. Ancient Romans were indeed living their life to the fullest.

The Wealthy Romans Hosted Private Parties

The Romans threw grand parties on their weekends and invited all their social circle to feast together. These private Roman banquets were called Convivium. The parties were majorly focused on two things, exotic food and elite guests. The parties were not limited to the rich people of Rome. The commoners also arranged parties where people of similar social classes were invited.

However, historians found documents that recorded the parties thrown by the Roman rich only. David Matz explained the concept of extravagant parties in his book, Daily Life of the Ancient Romans. He highlighted the Roman Emperor Augustus’s parties. Augustus was persistent in throwing parties, and his gathering was always formal. Augustus was concerned with the status of the guest list. Therefore, he invited only celebrities and politicians of ancient Rome. His parties included a dinner comprising of minimum of three to six courses.

The Parties Were a Platform To Boast About Your Social Status

The Roman parties were a lot more than just great food and gatherings. History documents that the host would throw grand parties to show off his influence, wealth, and approach. The physical appearance of the food mattered a lot. Most of the edibles were exotic items that were usually not accessible easily.

There were platters of exotic food, including veal, suckling pig, boar, hare, wild goat, hake, mackerel, mullet, oysters, chicken, duck, goose, turtle, and turtle ostrich, flamingo. The host would make a list of invitees, which were the elites of the town. The host then displayed his riches by magnificently decorating the party venue and serving scrumptious food to the guests. The bigger the party, the bigger was the social status of the host. Therefore, hosts that wanted to show people how cultured they were threw massive parties.

Public Celebrations in Ancient Rome

Apart from private parties, Romans enjoyed public celebrations where everyone would enjoy the party irrespective of the social class difference. The Public parties were called Epulum. The Epulum Jovis was celebrated each year to honour the Jupiter God for preserving the Roman state. Epulum was the festival of food where all social classes of ancient Rome gathered and celebrated wholeheartedly.

The Romans didn’t shy away from mixing up. As fascinating as it seems, the Gods were also invited to the celebration. The Gods were made a part of the festivity by settling their statues at the party.

One highlight of the Epulum was that food was made available to the locals for free. In the book Daily Life In The Roman City, Gregory S Aldrete described that public celebrations held great value for Romans. He gave an example of the holiday of Saturnalia, which kept the Romans busy for weeks. All shops, law courts, and schools remained closed during the festivity. The regularly followed moral restraints were let loose. People expected each other to engage in all forms of revelry and fun. It was the only time of the year when people were allowed to gamble in public.

Entertainment Included Poetry And Gladiator Fights

The guests judged the host’s status based on how much effort the host put into live entertainment. A good host arranged poetry reading, music shows, and theatres. The most impressive dinners included gladiator fights. The guests would engage in gossips and brag about how close they were to the host. Roman parties were all about building relationships and making connections. Therefore, the seating arrangement was made thoughtfully. The Romans had couches arranged around tables. This seating arrangement was called Triclinium (three-couch room), which accommodated one to three people. The less affluent guests sat further away from the host.

Romans Loved Wine

The Romans cherished wine. The parties served beer as well, but Romans deemed people uncultured who drank beer at parties. Therefore, people preferred drinking wine to look more sophisticated. The wine was served in many different forms. The most favorite wines that Romans enjoyed drinking were Mulsum and Calda. Calda was served warm, brimming with spices as it was considered a winter drink.

On the contrary, Mulsum was sweeter. It was a honey-infused wine that was pretty common among the Romans. All wines were mixed with hot water as it was uncivilised to drink wine in its concentrated form.

The Roman Government Banned The Bacchanalia Festival Because of Orgies and Human Sacrifices

Romans celebrated the festival of Bacchanalia in the remembrance of Baccus, the God of wine. The religious ceremony was hosted at night. Live theatrical performances were arranged at the festival. However, Bacchanalia was much more than people enjoying food and wine. The excess consumption of wine sexually charged men and women, diverting their focus towards sex. Livy, a Roman historian, described the Bacchanalia as a place in which all evil occurred. Bacchanalia included orgies and even human sacrifices. This horrendous situation led to the ban on Bacchanalia throughout Italy in 186 BCE.

Emperor Caligula Took Advantage Of Married Women At His Parties

Caligula, the third Roman emperor, was an embarrassment for Rome. He transformed his marble villa into an extravagantly decorated party house. Caligula then invited Romans from all social classes to enjoy the party with him. The guest list included hundreds of Romans, including celebrities, civilians, and politicians. Fine wine and exotic food were served.

Musicians played music while male and female sex workers mingled with the guests. He forced married couples to attend his parties. He stole the wives of the married couple invitees and took them to his secret room. Caligula then had sex with them forcefully. Later, he returned to the party and openly talked about it to the rest of the guests. Dr. Philip Matyszak, a historian and an author, called Caligula a “sex-crazed madman.”

He wrote in one of his articles: “He had become a sex-crazed madman because his wife had overdosed him with a love potion.” (Dr. Philip Matyszak)