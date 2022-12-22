He Woke Up With a Headache, Realizes He Has Been Shot by His Wife

Migraines and headaches are not uncommon demons for people who use their phones often or watch television continuously. Yet, have you ever heard of someone waking up with a headache, only to find that they are shot in the head?

One man named Michael Moylan, in 2007, complained he woke up in the middle of the night with a severe headache but later discovered his tale to be a hoax. What was the truth behind this story?

It Was More Than Just A Headache

In St. Lucie County, Florida, 45-year-old Michael Moylan lived with his 39-year-old wife, April Moylan. They had been happily married for 12 years. Near the Atlantic coastal town of Port St. Lucie, the couple lived alone in a beautiful three-bedroom house. After sleeping early on a Tuesday night, the husband awoke to discover a terrible situation.

After waking up in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Michael complained of severe head pain. April, his worried wife, knew nothing about what had caused him to experience such intense pain. Hence she immediately transported him to the trauma center in West Palm Beach.

It seemed as if Michael was having an aneurysm because the pain was so intense. An artery, vein, or heart that is widened locally or ruptures in some cases. He even asked his wife if she had elbowed him while he was asleep. In simpler words, he assumed that he was on the verge of death. Then, the nurse made an unexpected revelation to him at the hospital.

The Wife Of The Innocent Patient

His nurse reportedly looked at him in disbelief, saying,

“It appears that you’ve been shot.” To which, Michael responded with utter shock and said, “No way.” [ABC NEWS]

Upon closer examination, however, a bullet was found lodged on his right ear behind his ear. In an instant, a patient complaining of intense headaches was seen as a victim of a gunshot. Who could be responsible? Can you guess it?

It was none other than his beloved wife, April, who fled the emergency room immediately after the bullet was discovered. April ran back to the couple’s house, trying to look for the bullet shell. She thought that before the police could arrive, she could shy away from the crime. Hence, the removal of the bullet from Michael’s head caught her off guard.

She was intercepted by deputies at her house shortly after 7 am. She explained that she did not know where did the bullet come from or how did it happen. As police further questioned the couple about what had happened, it appeared that they were giving conflicting accounts. Michael’s misfortune turns out to be the result of a supposed accident.

April, finally, revealed to the police that around 4:00 a.m., having heard the burglar alarm go off, she grabbed her gun that always sat under her pillow. The revolver, which was a 32-caliber, was always fully loaded. Then, she accidentally shot Michael in the head, even though it was not her intent.

When an individual has been shot or is probably injured, 911 is the only option for rescue. However, the couple did not do the usual. Rather than approaching the hospital with a real story, they came up with a skit of a headache. Were they trying to hide something?

There Was A Not-So-Hidden Secret

The backgrounds of Michael and April were a lot more than flawed; they were far from innocent citizens. They both had been convicted felons on multiple different accounts, making it pretty obvious why they could not directly contact the police.

From 1988 to 2005, Michael had been arrested about two dozen times, including for driving under the influence, probation violations, and driving with a suspended license. April, on the other hand, had 13 arrests between 1987 and 2005.

As part of her offenses, she sold and delivered cocaine in Palm Beach County, violated multiple drug laws, was arrested for car theft, DUI, and failed to appear in court. Well, it seems like a match made in heaven, does it not?

Their felonies now prevented them from owning an armed weapon. In the initial investigation, Michael maintained that there were no guns in the house. Once the cops searched the house, that claim was proven false. With the help of a search warrant, they discovered a firearm and blood-stained rags inside the house.

April Moylan was finally charged with possessing a firearm by a convicted felon. As for Michael, he was not accused of anything while he was gradually stabilizing in the hospital. It would be useless to press charges against him, according to the police officer.

Because if they also arrest Michael, he would have to appear in court within 21 days, and his medical bills would then be paid from the sheriff’s office. According to them, public funds cannot be used to pay for such crimes. I certainly agree with that.

