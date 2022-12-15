A Murder Which Was Called “God’s Plan”

Photo by Lacie Slezak on Unsplash Photo by Wikipedia on Unsplash

Dianne Hood

Dianne Elaine Hood was born in July 1958 in Pecos County, Texas. She had three children with Brian Hood, her husband. Brian was an insurance salesman who went to church regularly. She met Brian at Angelo State University, where she was a cheerleader, while Brian was a famous football star. They started dating, and soon their relationship turned serious, after which they decided to get married in 1980. They moved to Colorado Springs, where everything was peaceful for them. Brian was not born a Christian, but he had converted to Christianity and became a very religious person later in his life. Dianne had been diagnosed with lupus, which makes a person’s immune system attack their organs and tissues. She suffered its symptoms and severe pains, and therefore, she had joined a lupus support group at a community centre.

The Young Mom Gunned Down

On 12th September 1990, Dianne was returning from the community centre when she faced a horrible accident. A man wearing a mask grabbed her purse from behind and shot her. The 32-year-old mother was knocked down. She still could not believe what was happening when the shooter shot the second bullet. The first bullet went through her back while the second one turned fatal. She was drowned in blood when taken to the hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

A Robbery Attempt or A Murder?

The person who reported the incident had narrated all that he witnessed to the police. By his statements, it sounded like a robbery attempt as the shooter first went for the purse. Dianne’s purse was found a few kilometres from the incident; it had no credit cards or cash. The killer’s military garb, gloves, and mask were also located not far from the incident. The police looked into every possible suspect, first came her husband, Brian. But according to the reporter, the shooter was 5-feet-6 inches tall; meanwhile, Brian was 6-feet-3 inches tall. He was not a suspect in the case because he had an alibi too. The day his wife died, he was taking care of the kids at home. So no fingers were pointed at him in the case.

The Investigation

The police recovered the bullet from Dianne’s dead body, which proved that it was shot from an antique 45-calibre gun. The police had no clue whose gun it was. They also had no lead to take the case forward; the only valuable thing in the case was the bullet and a dog hair found from the crime scene.

The case went further when a local businessman, a florist, came out to the police and confessed what he thought might help. He told police about one of his employees named Jennifer Reali, a 28-year-old mother of two who had an affair with Brian Hood. Her husband named Ben Reali was an Army intelligence officer who collected antique guns. The police could now connect some dots as an antique weapon also shot Dianne.

The Affair

The police called in Jennifer for questioning. At first, she denied having an affair with Brian. But as the investigations continued, she confessed that she had been seeing Brian since May 1990. But according to her, they were never a couple. However, their gym employees told a different story. According to them, the couple had made their relationship public several times. It was also revealed that Jennifer and Ben had been separated.

More Clues Were Found

Upon some further questioning, Ben told the police that he and Jennifer had actually been separated and what they had been told was true. But she had asked him for the gun for self-protection purposes. The police executed a search warrant at Ben’s house, and what they found was not unexpected at all. Ben owned a dog whose hair matched the one strand they found on the crime scene. Another piece of evidence that proved Jennifer to be the suspect was the ballistics test. According to the results, it was 90% confirmed that the bullet found in Dianne’s body matched Ben’s gun.

Confession

Evidence was stacking up against Jennifer. She had no choice but to confess her horrible crime. She admitted to killing Dianne, saying, “I did it,” but blamed Brian and said that he compelled her to do so. Furthermore, she explained what Brian felt about his wife. According to her, he would always mention his desire to kill his wife, and he asked her to fulfill his wish. So Jennifer, who was infatuated by her partner’s faith, killed an innocent woman.

God’s Plan?

As Brian went to church daily, his knowledge and obsession with the bible increased. Jennifer added to her confession that according to Brian, it was God’s plan for her to kill Dianne. He also cashed Diane’s disease, saying that death would relieve her from the terrible pain due to lupus. But the truth was revealed to the authorities, which was that Brian had a life insurance policy in his wife’s name.

Behind The Bars

In 1992, Jennifer was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. She was sentenced to life in prison; however, the governor in 2011 reduced her sentence giving her parole eligibility. On the other hand, Brian was convicted of second-degree murder and conspiracy. He was sentenced to prison for 37 years and was allowed parole in 2019 after spending 27 years in prison. Meanwhile, Jennifer was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2014; she was denied parole several times until 2017, when her request was accepted. Three months after the parole, she died on 24th March 2018, at 55.

The murder case of Dianne proved that the desire for money blindfolded Brian. He had made excuses about his vicious plan by calling it ‘God’s plan’. However, even for the police, suspecting Jennifer was hard at first as they thought she was herself a mother of two and could never kill another mother. But her partner’s love took over all other feelings, and an innocent soul was lost at her hands.