Wife Hired Ex-Boyfriend For Husband’s Murder

Jamie Faith and his wife, Jennifer Faith, lived a sincere life for 15 years until one day when everything changed. On October 9, 2020, a masked gunman attacked Jamie from behind and shot him multiple times in broad daylight. Not only was his murder brutal, but the events that happened before and after revealed some absurd details.

Life Between Her College Sweetheart And A Clueless Husband

Jamie and Jennifer lived happily in Oak Cliff county, a suburb of Dallas. Jamie’s daughter also lived with the couple, whom Jennifer loved and nurtured like her own. Jamie was a simple, loving family man who worked for American Airlines as an Information Technology Director. But, his life was not as simple as he may have believed. Haunting things were happening behind his back, and Jamie was oblivious.

His wife, Jennifer was a caring homemaker, deeply in love with her husband. Or at least, that is what she wanted everyone, including Jamie, to believe. On the appearance, their life had no flaws to point. Until one day, in March of 2020, Jennifer reconnected with her ex-boyfriend. Things behind the scenes changed devastatingly after that.

Darrin Rubin Lopez, 49, was Jennifer’s boyfriend in high school and college, who lived in an infamous town in Tennessee, 10 hours away from Oak Cliff. As soon as they began communicating through text messages, they felt the old spark rekindle. They went from texting for hours to planning their future together pretty quickly. All this while Jennifer was still married to Jamie. Who was to tell him about the dangers coming his way?

She Wrote Fake Emails To Provoke Ex Boyfriend For Murder

Jennifer was ready to relive her old romance again, but she could not do it with Jamie by her side. She could have filed for a divorce like any other person, right? Instead, she chose an ugly turn and told Darrin that Jamie was nothing but an abusive husband. She used explicit, alarming details of how Jamie had physically and sexually abused her.

Even though the story of domestic abuse was a big fat lie, it was natural for Darrin to believe his girlfriend. But, her manipulation did not just end there. She went the extra mile to make sure Darrin hated Jamie.

On April 9, 2020, she created a fake Gmail account using Jamie’s name and sent threatening emails to Darrin. Additionally, she attached stock photos of bruises and a tonne of false evidence, still posing as Jamie. Jennifer wanted to provoke the protective side of Darrin, who would do anything to save his girlfriend from her abusive husband.

A month later, she created another fake account pretending to be Jennifer’s friend, asking Darrin to help Jennifer. Darrin responded,

“I know I won’t feel better about her situation until she is out of the house away from him or she lets me put a bullet in Jamie’s head.”

“I am also very concerned and if it were up to me, I would tell you to go for it with your idea — lol; I’ll give you an alibi,” she replied. (Dallas Observer)

Wife Begged On TV To Catch Husband’s Killer

Using bogus emails, she had gained more confidence in Darrin’s love for her, and they continued sharing hundreds of messages in a single day. Then, on October 9, 2020, Jennifer’s troubling well-thought plan took action in broad daylight. Like any other morning, the Faith couple left their house with their dog for their daily walk. But, only minutes after, a man in a blue mask and dark hooded jacket came from behind and shot Jamie seven times.

The neighbours heard those gunshots and immediately reported the police, but Jamie had already died. Luckily, they took a picture of the gunman’s black car, which had a T decal sticker. The incident shattered Jennifer, who earned immense support from the entire neighbourhood. They started a GoFundMe to finance her, with $60,000 donated.

In December 2020, Jennifer fake-cried on TV asking for closure. She begged everyone to help catch her husband’s killer. She put on a show about how their happy marriage ended devastatingly. Until now, Jennifer was just a grieving wife and not even close to being a suspect in Jamie’s murder.

He Drove Miles To Commit A Crime

Later, an insurance company phoned the investigators about Jennifer’s attempt to claim Jamie’s insurance policy worth $600,000. The detectives still did not have any clue except the model of the murderer’s car, so they asked Jennifer for her phone to dig deeper into the case.

The investigators recovered thousands of deleted messages, revealing her full-blown affair with Darrin. He was instantly on the radar to be a potential suspect. The messages confirmed that Darrin and Jennifer did not communicate the entire day of the murder. His GPS history further verified he drove from Tennessee to Texas and sent his final message to Jennifer on the night of October 8th, before the shooting.

He was also seen on CCTV footage of various intervals. On the day of the murder, his location was right next to Faith’s house. Investigators also found the black truck with a T sticker in his backyard. Nothing at this point could save Darrin from the police.

Finally, on January 11, 2021, the police arrested Darrin in Tennessee, who was in his car along with his daughters. Police recovered the murderer’s blue mask, the same gun that shot Jamie, and two credit cards in Jennifer’s name, in his car. He was instantly charged with the murder of Jamie Faith. He pleaded not guilty.

All This Madness For Love, Or Money?

JenniferOn the other hand, Jennifer had been transferring all the money that she got through GoFundMe and Jamie’s insurance to Darrin’s account. Darrin was suffering financially, and he needed money to relieve his loans and debts. She also told Darrin to remove the T decal.

“I don’t normally overreact like this… really think you need to get that sticker off ASAP, like today,” said Jennifer to Darrin in a text.

A month later, on February 24th, Jennifer was also charged with obstruction of justice. Until then, investigators believed she only helped Darrin cover up the murder and had no involvement in the plotting. The twisted tale, however, did not just end there. Months later, in September 2021, Jennifer Faith was charged with murder for hire after those fake emails emerged.

In February 2022, Jennifer Faith finally pleaded guilty to planning Jamie’s murder-for-hire involving her ex-boyfriend, Darrin Lopez. She will be facing the death penalty on May 26, 2022, while Darrin Lopez is still awaiting his trial. The entire incident stunned everyone who knew Jamie and Jennifer. And just like that, rekindled old love, and deception in bad faith took a happy human life and destroyed many others.