Opinion: Crack Cocaine Ruined an NFL Star, Should He Be Welcomed Back into the Good Graces Of the NFL?

The Monthly Standard

We are ALL being cheated. How? The best analyst of professional football today is sitting on the sidelines. His name is Luis Sharpe. The man knows football. He was a first-round draft pick of the Cardinals in 1982. Back then, the Cards were in St. Louis. They moved to Arizona in 1988. Sharpe played in 189 NFL games and started every one of them. From 1987-1989, Sharpe made the Pro Bowl three years in a row. In 1990, he made second team All-Pro. It's a fact, Luis Sharpe was one of the top players of his era. Every opponent he played against will tell you that.

Think about this: Sharpe was a great player, but how much better would he have been without cocaine in his life? Sharpe's cocaine use began at the start of his NFL career. In 2008, before being sentenced to six years in prison and four years probation for multiple drug offenses, Sharpe admitted he first started using cocaine as a 21 year old rookie in the NFL. Sharpe said, "it was the worst mistake I ever made." His career ended during the 1994 season when he suffered an ACL injury. A few years later Sharpe commented on his career ending injury: "After playing at the highest level for 13 years I knew I could not come back from an ACL injury and play at the same level."

In retirement Sharpe's drug use skyrocketed. The 2008 stint in prison was his third. His troubles with the law began in 1995 when he was convicted of several felonies but received no jail time. In 2000 that ended when Sharpe was sentenced to a few months in jail. After he was released he began preaching the gospel at the Salvation Army. Soon after that, in 2004, Sharpe was in prison again for drug offenses.

It's impossible to detail EVERYTHING Sharpe went through. There's so much! According to multiple sources, including ESPN and the Los Angeles Times, Sharpe has been shot multiple times. Those sources also state he escaped the high-brow Betty Ford Rehabilitation Center and paid a taxi driver over $500 to take him back to the streets of Phoenix because his addiction to cocaine was that strong. Whatever Luis Sharpe did he did it to the MAX! He was a football player. To the MAX! He was a crackhead. To the MAX! Those days are over! Luis Sharpe has gone through a lot of pain. He lost his daughter Leah to street life. She idolized her father and tried to be like him. In the end, it consumed her. Click on the link below to see the short documentary Mountain Highs & Valley Lows. It's very revealing and pulls no punches.

Today, Luis and his other daughter, Rebekah, are a great team! Like Luis, she is a media professional. She has hosted various events including a recent Pro Football Hall of Fame Health event. Pro Football Hall of Fame Health addresses the various mental health issues ALL pro athletes might face. At a recent Pro Football Hall of Fame Health event in Detroit former NBA player, Wille Burton was present, as well as, former NHL player Darren McCarty. Click on the link to the Hall of Fame Health Event below and see Rebekah Sharp interview Calvin Johnson, Andre Rison, and Braylon Edwards.

At this moment, Luis Sharpe is sharp! There is nothing obtuse about him. In the past Luis hurt the feelings of many powerful people in the NFL and the world of broadcasting. My hope is that those people will understand that Luis was sick. His cocaine addiction controlled him. THAT'S OVER NOW! I know Luis Sharpe personally. He is clean, sober, and ready to inform NFL fans in TWO languages. Sharpe. is fluent in Spanish because he was born in Cuba. If anybody deserves a second chance, it's Luis Sharpe. We can help Luis Sharpe by contacting ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, and the Arizona Cardinals. Sharpe has the verbal skill and acumen to be a great announcer. His talent should not be wasted. He will entertain and inform us...TO THE MAX!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwQYB_0nSGLyeR00
The Monthly Standard-Luis Sharpe EditionPhoto byNFL / Luis Sharpe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQ4dM_0nSGLyeR00
Rebekah SharpePhoto byRodney Pearson

Mountain Highs and Valley Lows

Hall of Fame Health Event

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Arizona Cardinals# NFL# Luis Sharpe# Cocaine# Pro Football Hall of Fame Heal

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 71

Published by

The Monthly Standard is a small paper with BIG ideas. We present news and sports articles that appeal Nationally. Additionally, we are inventive, interactive and offer fin facts. Visit our website at www.themonthlystandard.news.

Detroit, MI
541 followers

More from The Monthly Standard

Detroit, MI

The Safest Bar in Detroit! Great Food, Great Music & Peace of Mind

The Raven Lounge is world famous. It has been featured in many movies and television shows. The #1 crime drama today, BMF, has shot scenes there. It's common to see celebrities and foreigners at the Raven. They all come for the same reason. The Raven Lounge is the oldest Blues Bar in Detroit, and the State of Michigan. The Raven rocks! Inside it's walls you will hear the best Blues music in the USA. That's a fact. For those who do not know, the best musicians in America reside in Detroit. Many in Detroit like to start their weekend a day early on Thursday. When they do, many go to the Raven Lounge. Ladies go there because it's a safe environment AND they serve great food. Your host Tommy Stephens will ensure your comfort. The Raven Lounge is located at 5145 Chene on the corner of Farnsworth. In the picture below you'll see Tommy with a flashlight walking patrons to their vehicle. The Raven Lounge is truly the safest bar in Detroit. Check it out and tell them The Monthly Standard sent you. The Raven Lounge is like Detroit's United Nations. All races congregate there in harmony. It's truly a fun place to be. Also, it's a bar. It you drink it. Odds are the Raven Lounge has it. When they pour it, I guarantee you'll like it. CLICK on the blue hyperlink below and check out the scene for yourself! When you see the video of life at the Raven you will eventually show up yourself.

Read full story
3 comments

Sopranos Mystery Solved-All Questions Answered!

She is like a cat in the dark. Then she is the darkness. Remember that line. It's taken from the Fleetwood Mac song Rhiannon. In the end, the significance will be crystal clear. In season 6 episode 19 in the episode titled "The Second Coming", Tony Soprano's son, A.J. attempted suicide. He failed. They put him in a psychiatric facility. Later in that episode Tony's problems with the New York mob truly began. New York mobster, Coco disrespected his daughter Meadow. In retaliation Tony pistol whipped him. Nearly to death and crushed his face. Then he put a gun to Butch Deconcini's head. (Butch never liked Tony, and believe me, he never forgot Tony's actions on that day. It was on). Tony just did not know it, but he should've. Phil Leotardo put a hit out on Tony immediately.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Cremated In A Detroit Cemetery, Is This What Really Happened to Jimmy Hoffa?

I used to work at Grand Lawn Cemetery in Detroit, Michigan. Because of that fact, I feel I know what REALLY happened to Jimmy Hoffa. I will never forget when the former manager at Grand Lawn, Bill Shaw, said to me out of the blue: "You know Jimmy Hoffa was cremated here don't you?"' I said: No. Really? How do you know? Bill shrugged off my intrusive question and said: "That rumor has been going on around here since the '70's." I believe that "rumor" has truth to it. Definitely: First of all, they don't call mobsters Wise Guys for nothing. These guys are smart. They planned the Hoffa hit. It was not done by happenstance or haphazardly.

Read full story
270 comments
Detroit, MI

With Your Help, Detroit Can Surpass the 1,000,000 Mark Again

Do you know what EVERYBODY likes? A great comeback! That's what could be in store for Detroit. Who is going to lead this comeback? We are! Your friends at Detroit's #1 free newspaper. The Monthly Standard. As the headline states we need YOUR HELP! There is no reason why the population within the city of Detroit cannot surpass 1 million residents again. Detroit has 142.89 square miles. There's certainly enough room. It's been over fifty years since the 1967 riot and the city still has not recovered. Frankly, the city is still recovering from the race riot of 1943. The June / July issue of The Monthly Standard details the facts about the 1943 riot and how we are still affected 80 years later. For example: Detroit is still the most segregated city in the USA. That can be blamed on weak leadership. It's a fact. Civil Rights organizations within Detroit such as New Detroit, NAACP, and Al Sharpton's National Action Network mainly care about fundraising. For them it's about the MONEY. Not social programs that can make the "Dream" of Martin Luther King a reality. The Monthly Standard wants to see a desegregated Detroit and we believe most of YOU do too! What does Detroit's comeback look like? In a word, PROFUSION! Meaning a profusion of new residents entering Detroit to reside and do business. I can see Detroit's skyline extending along the west riverfront as far as Clark Street. Detroit can easily surpass 1 million residents again. There are approximately 4 million people in Detroit's suburbs. There's no reason a mere 10% of that population (400,000) cannot move into Detroit. The problem is, there is NOBODY in city government that shares our vision for growth.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy