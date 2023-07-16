Opinion: Crack Cocaine Ruined an NFL Star, Should He Be Welcomed Back into the Good Graces Of the NFL?

We are ALL being cheated. How? The best analyst of professional football today is sitting on the sidelines. His name is Luis Sharpe. The man knows football. He was a first-round draft pick of the Cardinals in 1982. Back then, the Cards were in St. Louis. They moved to Arizona in 1988. Sharpe played in 189 NFL games and started every one of them. From 1987-1989, Sharpe made the Pro Bowl three years in a row. In 1990, he made second team All-Pro. It's a fact, Luis Sharpe was one of the top players of his era. Every opponent he played against will tell you that.

Think about this: Sharpe was a great player, but how much better would he have been without cocaine in his life? Sharpe's cocaine use began at the start of his NFL career. In 2008, before being sentenced to six years in prison and four years probation for multiple drug offenses, Sharpe admitted he first started using cocaine as a 21 year old rookie in the NFL. Sharpe said, "it was the worst mistake I ever made." His career ended during the 1994 season when he suffered an ACL injury. A few years later Sharpe commented on his career ending injury: "After playing at the highest level for 13 years I knew I could not come back from an ACL injury and play at the same level."

In retirement Sharpe's drug use skyrocketed. The 2008 stint in prison was his third. His troubles with the law began in 1995 when he was convicted of several felonies but received no jail time. In 2000 that ended when Sharpe was sentenced to a few months in jail. After he was released he began preaching the gospel at the Salvation Army. Soon after that, in 2004, Sharpe was in prison again for drug offenses.

It's impossible to detail EVERYTHING Sharpe went through. There's so much! According to multiple sources, including ESPN and the Los Angeles Times, Sharpe has been shot multiple times. Those sources also state he escaped the high-brow Betty Ford Rehabilitation Center and paid a taxi driver over $500 to take him back to the streets of Phoenix because his addiction to cocaine was that strong. Whatever Luis Sharpe did he did it to the MAX! He was a football player. To the MAX! He was a crackhead. To the MAX! Those days are over! Luis Sharpe has gone through a lot of pain. He lost his daughter Leah to street life. She idolized her father and tried to be like him. In the end, it consumed her. Click on the link below to see the short documentary Mountain Highs & Valley Lows. It's very revealing and pulls no punches.

Today, Luis and his other daughter, Rebekah, are a great team! Like Luis, she is a media professional. She has hosted various events including a recent Pro Football Hall of Fame Health event. Pro Football Hall of Fame Health addresses the various mental health issues ALL pro athletes might face. At a recent Pro Football Hall of Fame Health event in Detroit former NBA player, Wille Burton was present, as well as, former NHL player Darren McCarty. Click on the link to the Hall of Fame Health Event below and see Rebekah Sharp interview Calvin Johnson, Andre Rison, and Braylon Edwards.

At this moment, Luis Sharpe is sharp! There is nothing obtuse about him. In the past Luis hurt the feelings of many powerful people in the NFL and the world of broadcasting. My hope is that those people will understand that Luis was sick. His cocaine addiction controlled him. THAT'S OVER NOW! I know Luis Sharpe personally. He is clean, sober, and ready to inform NFL fans in TWO languages. Sharpe. is fluent in Spanish because he was born in Cuba. If anybody deserves a second chance, it's Luis Sharpe. We can help Luis Sharpe by contacting ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, and the Arizona Cardinals. Sharpe has the verbal skill and acumen to be a great announcer. His talent should not be wasted. He will entertain and inform us...TO THE MAX!

The Monthly Standard-Luis Sharpe Edition Photo by NFL / Luis Sharpe

Rebekah Sharpe Photo by Rodney Pearson

Mountain Highs and Valley Lows

Hall of Fame Health Event