With the signing of, H.R. 7776, has America picked a side?

For over a year now, a heated debate over the sovereignty of Taiwan concerning the “One-China” policy has taken place. Publicly the American stance has been to not say yes or no. Lately, the President has blurred the line. The New York Post wrote in May 2022, “for the third time since August of last year, the White House walked back comments by President Biden on Monday implying the US would aid Taiwan if the island nation came under attack from China.” Lines were getting mixed up, repeatedly. Publicly the White House held its position from the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act.

The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act states, the US does not have to militarily defend Taiwan, but is needed to ensure Taiwan has the resources to defend itself.

Fast forward to today, the “one China” policy refers to the US position that the CCP has sole legal authority over the Asian nation and acknowledges — but does not accept — its claim that Taiwan is part of China.

Yet, with the signing of H.R. 7776 shows America has indeed chosen a side. The massive 1700+ page bill includes a section for Taiwan and America’s relationship going forward. The titles are “Implementation of an Enhanced Defense Partnership Between the United States and Taiwan.” “Countering People's Republic of China's Coercion and Influence Campaigns.” “Inclusion of Taiwan in International Organizations.” “Supporting United States Educational and Exchange Programs With Taiwan.” As well as miscellaneous provisions.

Clearly taking Taiwan under the eagle's wing. Why is Taiwan so important? The answer is three-fold. According to sources, “Taiwan makes 65% of the world’s semiconductors and almost 90% of the advanced chips.” These are the chips that power essentially every electronic device, they are the brains of modern electronics.

Taiwan also plays a vital role in the defense of Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines. China occupying Taiwan would put the countries mentioned above in danger of future attacks and project their power deep into the Pacific.

Thirdly, Time magazine states, “Taiwan is the canary in the coal mine… it is only rational for Taiwan’s neighbors to look at how we treat Taiwan as an indicator of how we would treat them. Taiwan’s fate play[s] a key role in whether countries think America is dependable. “…Indeed, as a result, if Taiwan fell, we would probably have to do far more aggressive things to prove we were reliable at all.

America is aligning itself to be more self-reliant when it comes to semiconductor production. The CHIPS and science act, signed into law on July 27th, 2022, distributed a 52-billion-dollar package designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in America.

Though it seems the White House is making a public statement with the backing of Taiwan in the form of this bill. They are also, it seems, preparing for the worst. Whichever outcome is reached, America is positioning itself to be in the middle of the semiconductor sector. If that is the goal, why instigate tensions with the CCP? The CCP is terrible. The Uighurs, the lockdowns, spying… the list goes on and on. However, no stance is being made on any of those issues by American leaders. John Cena, apologized in mandarin to the CCP, basically, after saying “Taiwan would be the first country to see Fast and the Furious 9.” His mistake, calling Taiwan a country. Playing both sides of the coin, an American classic.

