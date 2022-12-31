A brief look at the history of the New Year's Eve Ball, and the ball we know today

The 2023 ball. Photo by (TMT / Gabriele Holtermann )

The new year is almost here, 2022—what a year… Instead of looking back on the political blunders of this year or everything else going on in the world currently let us look at the most key component of the New Year’s Eve celebration, the celebration most will be watching as midnight approaches. A brief history of the New Year’s Eve Ball used to herald in the new year.

The first, Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, took place in 1904. Three years later, the annual New Year’s Eve Ball lowering celebration, that we Americans are accustomed to, was held at, One Times Square, in 1907. In total, seven versions of the ball have been designed to bring in the New Year. The first ball, made of iron and wood, weighed 700 pounds and was covered with 100 light bulbs. In 1920, a 400-pound iron ball was created to replace the iron and wood ball previously used. Then in 1955, a newly debuted, 150-pound aluminum ball, was constructed and featured 180 lights. Four decades later, in 1995, upgrades in the form of a new aluminum skin, rhinestones, and computer control modules were added to the New Year’s Eve ball. Four years later a special crystal New Year’s Eve Ball was created to welcome the new millennium. In 2007, modern LED technology replaced the light bulbs of the past for the 100th Anniversary of the New Year’s Eve Ball. In 2008, the owners permanently began to display the ball year-round atop, One Times Square, for all to see.

This celebration ball we will see this year is 12 feet in diameter and weighs an astonishing 11,875 pounds. The work of art is illuminated by 32,256 LEDs. Each LED module contains 48 LEDs - 12 red, 12 blue, 12 green, and 12 white for a total of 8,064 of each color. 672 LED modules are attached to the aluminum frame and bolted to those modules are 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles. All this together has the capability of displaying a palette of more than 16 million vibrant colors and billions of patterns.

“For Times Square 2023, 192 Waterford Crystal triangles introduce the new Gift of Love design represented by a circle of overlapping hearts entwined together. 192 are the Gift of Wisdom design of a central wheel with wedge-cut petals of knowledge growing ever forward. 192 are the Gift of Happiness design of a sunburst of bright cuts radiating outward like a beautiful sunny day brings warm smiles and happiness. 192 are the Gift of Goodwill design of three pineapples signifying the traditional symbol of hospitality and goodwill. 192 are the Gift of Harmony design of small rosette cuts flowing into each other in beautiful harmony. 192 are the Gift of Serenity design of butterflies flying peacefully above a crystal meadow capturing the spirit of serenity. 192 are the Gift of Kindness design of a circle of rosettes symbolizing unity with the fronds reaching out in an expression of kindness. 192 are the Gift of Wonder design of a faceted starburst inspiring our sense of wonder. 192 are the Gift of Fortitude design of diamond cuts on either side of a crystal pillar to represent the inner attributes of resolve, courage, and spirit necessary to triumph over adversity. The remaining 960 Gift of Imagination triangles are a series of intricate wedge cuts that are mirrored reflections of each other inspiring our imagination.”

