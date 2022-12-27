Accident involving Semi and Amtrak train December, 27

Editors note: (1:37pm) New details emerging: According to sources “a passenger“ was transported with injury. According to Amtrak officials, Amtrak train 73 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte around 9 a.m. when it crashed into a vehicle obstructing the track.

Accident near Mendota. Photo by (The Modern Times)

As many Lexintonian‘s head back to work following the, Christmas break, many commuters are left finding a new way through town this morning following an accident on the train tracks near Mendota. A section of Mendota is closed after an Amtrak passenger car hit a semi-truck that was stuck on the tracks.

Eye witness testimony stated the truck was stuck on the tracks—and was unable to remove itself from the cross section. “The truck was just stuck, and the train came around the corner, and just couldn’t stop”.

Portion of wreckage. Photo by (The Modern Times)

At this time it appears as there are no injury’s. Multiple crews are on-site to clean the wreckage. .In the photo‘s a trailer is seen laying near the track with no tractor attached. Debris is scattered with multiple road closure signs setting the perimeter. Official injury reports have not been confirmed. The tracks are clear, however the accident investigation is still on going as is the road closure.

Tracks are clear. Photo by (The Modern Times)

This marks the second accident in recent months, in Lexington, involving a train. A few month‘s prior, on November, 5th, a person passed away from being struck by a train in Lexington. Over the past couple years at least one person has lost their life due to a train accident, in Lexington

What should you do if you find you and your vehcile stranded on a track? Get out of the vehicle and get away from the tracks. Locate the Emergency Notification System [ENS] sign. Call the phone number provided on the sign and tell them about the stalled vehicle. If an ENS sign is missing or you can't locate one at the site, call 911.

Emergency sign. Photo by FRA

Sources;

https://www.wfmynews2.com/