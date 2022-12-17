Bill Gates hosts new global pandemic war-room simulation—‘Catastrophic Contagion’

The Modern Times

Pre-Face: These are real panel discussions based on fictional scenarios.

Event 201

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i5wIK_0jlcEQIV00
Event 201. A global pandemic exercise.Photo by(Event 201)

On, October 19, 2019, The John Hopkins Center for Health Security along with The World Economic Forum and The Bill and Melinda Gates hosted, Event 201. Event 201 was a high-level pandemic exercise illustrating areas where public/private partnerships would be necessary during the response to a “severe pandemic in order to diminish large-scale economic and societal consequences.”

The few people who read or watched media in relation to Event 201, had red flags go off immediately. Did this “pandemic exercise” centered around a “coronavirus pandemic” serve as a precursor to the Covid we experienced? Well, in 2020, the group released a statement, “…we modeled a fictional coronavirus pandemic, but we explicitly stated that it was not a prediction. Instead, the exercise served to highlight preparedness and response challenges that would likely arise in a very severe pandemic. We are not now predicting that the nCoV-2019 outbreak will kill 65 million people. Although our tabletop exercise included a mock novel coronavirus.”

According to Google, 652 Million cases worldwide, with death due Covid at, 6.66 Million people. You be the judge and jury on that one…

Catastrophic Catastrophe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kKbcE_0jlcEQIV00
Catastrophic Contagion.Photo by(Catastrophic Contagion)

October 23, 2022–The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, in partnership with WHO and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, hosted and conducted Catastrophic Contagion, a pandemic tabletop exercise in Brussels, Belgium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mx9EE_0jlcEQIV00
Panel discussionPhoto by(Catastrophic Contagion)

Attending, Ten current and former Health Ministers and Senior Public Health Officials from Senegal, Rwanda, Nigeria, Angola, Liberia, Singapore, India, Germany, as well as, Bill Gates attended the exercise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gggtp_0jlcEQIV00
Seers 2025.Photo by(Catastrophic Contagion)

Catastrophic Contagion simulated a series of WHO emergency health advisory board meetings addressing a pandemic set in the near future of 2025. Called S.E.E.R.S. 2025 “Severe Epidemic Respiratory Syndrome from Enterovirus 2025”. The epidemic begins in “two Latin American countries”, then spreads rapidly. “Becoming a pandemic with a higher fatality rate than COVID-19 and disproportionately affecting children and young people.” In the simulation, 1 Billion cases are reached world-wide, with 20 Million people dying, 15 Million of those being children. Those who are left alive would suffer from brain damage and paralysis.

The event states, political leaders, in addition to health leaders, must be at the table during exercises to respond effectively during the next pandemic. Calling for a one-world system to combat “the next pandemic.” The “Pandemic Corps” would establish an international network of national public health leaders, pushing for trust to be established, resources to be managed, and information to be controlled—systems must be in place to swiftly combat “mis and disinformation.” The only countries that would conquer the pandemic are those who “regularly practice” pandemic simulations and discussions. Countries who focus on having regional and international partnerships in place — while building up systems for manufacturing and distribution of vaccines. This would be the only way to success.

Coincidences, usually, are not coincidence. It’s odd, the same organization’s that hosted Event 201, conducted Catastrophic Contagion. Month’s before Covid-19 was made public and lockdowns were in place— a simulation on “a coronavirus” was held. Really odd timing to say the least.

What are your thoughts and opinions? Do you agree or disagree with Catastrophic Contagion being held? Let your voice be heard in the comment section.

Like, share, and follow to stay informed for a better life.

—The Modern Times

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/exercises/2022-catastrophic-contagion/acknowledgments.html

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/exercises/event201/

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/coronavirus-death-toll/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bill Gates# World Health Organization# Covid 19# Event 201# Catastrophic contagion

Comments / 1

Published by

Stay informed for a better life with, The Modern Times. From geopolitics to local stories and everything in between. Contact: themoderntimes.us@gmail.com

Lexington, NC
1036 followers

More from The Modern Times

Telosa: The WEF inspired, D.E.I. city of the future

Telosa aspirations.Photo by(City of Telosa) When scrolling through the, World Economic Forum’s, website one would find PDF’s and articles in the thousands outlining future living. Changing infrastructure, such as with green concretes and the changes coming that will shake up the entire industry—zero-carbon cities, renewable, sustainable, and vertical living. Autonomous living, smart living where everything and everyone is connected. At what price though? Attempting to answer that question would open up a whole case of canned worms.

Read full story
3 comments
Wilson, NC

Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina

Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”

Read full story
18 comments
Durham, NC

Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19

Yulia HicksPhoto by(Gateway Pundit/Hicks family) The story of, Yulia Hicks, first broke on Gateway Pundit and was reported on by, Info Wars. Fox News had the family on, “Fox and Friends Weekend”, yesterday to divulge the latest. Yulia was adopted by North Carolina Army Veterans, Chrissy and Lee Hicks in 2021. After arriving in The United States, from Ukraine, in December 2018.

Read full story
464 comments
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’

Yolanda Dillion.Photo by(Dillion Family) Yolanda Dillion, 54, worked as a budget analyst for the New Orleans Police Department, as well as Uber driver in her spare time to earn some extra cash. According to sources, Dillion was murdered Thursday afternoon while completing a stop located in the 2200 block of the West Bank Expressway.

Read full story
6 comments

Weeks following ordeal over “pride” shirt in Qatar—Grant Wahl dies covering World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022Photo by(FIFA) American soccer journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after reportedly collapsing while reporting on the World Cup. He was 48 years old. Wahl pictured with pride shirtPhoto by(CNNWIRE)

Read full story
2 comments

UFC: Tj Dillashaw announces retirement from MMA

During, Tj’s, bout against champion Algamain Sterling in October—Dillashaw suffered a joint dislocation, twice, as well as aggravated a previous shoulder injury. Dillashaw lost in the 2nd round via, TKO. Dillashaw ended that match with a record of, 17 wins and 5 loses including 11 stoppages. According to sources, Dillashaw today has announced his retirement.

Read full story

2015 document shows scope of parties involved in SARS-CoV ‘gain of function’ research

“The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 at the origin of COVID-19 shares more than 70% genetic similarity with SARS-CoV-1 that was at the origin of 2003 SARS. Infection-associated symptoms are very similar between SARS and COVID-19 diseases and are the same as community-acquired pneumonia symptoms.” Pubmed.

Read full story
112 comments

Fashion line promotes BDSM themed campaign featuring children

BDSM themed bears with wine glasses, a flask and children.Photo by(Balenciaga) In late October, fashion line, Balenciaga, hopped on the banning wagon of, Ye. The fall out was due to a tweet and subsequent “anti-Semitic”comments made by, Ye. Kering, Balenciaga’s Parent company, released a statement according to CNN, "Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist [Ye, formally Kanye West]. " However, when searching the, Kering, press releases both current and archived — nothing about the statement is located.

Read full story
1 comments
Lexington, NC

Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media Group

The Dispatch of Lexington.Photo by(Unknown/The Dispatch) The Dispatch of Lexington, North Carolina has a new owner— Paxton Media Group. Paxton Media Group is a 125-year-old family-owned media company headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky. The purchase coming roughly two years after the merge of Gatehouse Media Group and Gannett, which operated under the banner of, Gannett and USA Today Network. The following news-outlets were purchased in the deal; Lexington Dispatch, Asheboro Courier-Tribune, Burlington Times-News, Kinston Free Press, New Bern Sun Journal and, The Daily News of Jacksonville.

Read full story
5 comments

Mercedes-Benz goes full-throttle on questionable subscription fees

Corporate Greed.Photo by(THE MODERN TIMES) Mercedes-Benz joins the list of auto manufacturers charging additional fees to unlock premium features. Just a few years ago these were features you simply had by way of the purchase. Those days are seemingly long over. Mercedes is adding subscription fees to unlock premium performance features. This $1,200 upgrade gives the driver, roughly 60-80 additional horsepower and 0.8-1.0 seconds shaved off the 0-60 launch.

Read full story
3 comments

NASA: “In this decade we will certainly have people living on the Moon ”

Human habitat on the moon.(NASA) “In this decade we will certainly have people living on the moon with habitats and rovers” stated Howard Hu, Orion Program manager, who sat down with BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, on Sunday to discuss Artemis I mission and aspirations for the Orion Program and the future of space exploration.

Read full story
11 comments
Lexington, NC

Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robbery

Vehicle drove through store’s entrance.(Mark Richardson/Owner) Lexington, North Carolina: November 20, 2022 A vehicle, at roughly 3:45 in the morning, drove through the front door of M&T Pawn and Gun Store. At least three suspects are seen entering into the pawn and gun store and begin to break display cases and remove items. According to Lexington‘s Police to Citizen reports, there are no updates. Mark Richardson, believed to be the store’s owner, reported the incident to his social media. If you have any tips you are asked to please contact Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302.

Read full story
18 comments

Slowjamastan, the independent republic inside America

America the beautiful—from sea to shining sea you’ll find areas of the country that seem like their own world. Different cuisine than what is “normal”—far ranging accents from the sultry southern twang to the bing-bongs of Coney Island. Varying climates and terrain from sandy beaches to the awe inspiring scenery of the northwest. A foreign country however, was not something one would find. When the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was signed in, 1848, that brought an end to foreign territories inside American borders. Every once in a while you’ll hear a discussion about Texas seceding from the nation even as recently as last year, but that hasn’t and probably won’t happen. A country however was born inside of America in 2021, and very few people know of its existence.

Read full story
91 comments
Waukesha, WI

Darrell Brooks receives sentence

Darrell Brooks.(Scott Ash/Now News Group) On Wednesday, November 16 2022– Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Darrell Brooks to six life sentences and 762 years in prison for the hate attack on the attendees of the Waukesha Christmas parade in November of 2021.

Read full story
31 comments

FTX collapse sheds light on financial link between, Clinton and Elon Musk

The financial link between Hillary and Elon.(THE MODERN TIMES) November 11, 2022 FTX, Alameda Research, and nearly 130 other affiliates began voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States. Investors from companies to private citizens reportedly lost a combined billions. Investors included; Blackrock, Tom Brady and now ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, Coinbase, Teachers Venture Growth, and a hardly mentioned company called, K5 Global.

Read full story
18 comments
Maryland State

CDC: Listeria found in six states—is your state one of them?

Listeria bacterial infections have been found in six states affecting 16 people since 2021. The Mayo Clinic defines listeria as —“ … a food-borne bacterial illness … most commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products”. Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spreads beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Almost all severe illnesses from Listeria result in hospitalizations and sometimes death. Symptoms of severe illness usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches. Pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns. Pregnant people and their newborns, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they usually get mild food poisoning symptoms, like diarrhea and fever, and usually recover without treatment.

Read full story
1 comments

Zero 2023 Tesla models qualify for ‘Clean Vehicle Tax Credit’ — a look at which vehicles do qualify

2022/2023 Tesla’s do not currently qualify.(BRANDON STUCK/THE MODERN TIMES) President Biden signing Inflation Reduction Act(GETTY IMAGES) On, August 16 2022, President Biden signed the inflation reduction act. A piece of that legislation included is the clean vehicle tax credit. CVT credit is worth up to, $7,500. $3,500 for meeting critical mineral requirements and an additional $3,500 for battery component requirements being met fully. Certain qualifications can be met with vehicles purchased prior to the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act to qualify for the credit.

Read full story
6 comments
Lexington, NC

Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for Tots

With Pumpkin spice something’s adorning menus everywhere, the mesmerizing array of fall colors gliding towards earth, warm jackets and heaters — holiday season is here!. Receiving gifts always feels great—a better holiday feeling, giving back. This year Rob’s speed shop host the second annual Toys for Tots car show. Event date is, November 12 2022 starting at 9am with trophies being presented at 2pm. Located at 135 Lowe’s boulevard, Lexington. Entry fee is $20 or any new un-wrapped gift, all proceeds are donated to Davidson County Toys for Tots.

Read full story
1 comments

Ukraine seeks American volunteers amid American military’s search to fill deficits in recruiting and active personnel

Join the fight, if you feel so inclined.(Brandon Stuck/The Modern Times) Since the conflict in Ukraine started in February 2022, America has committed over $54 billion dollars to Ukraine. Resources have been depleted, and both sides have lost a tremendous amount of service members. Winter is approaching and now Ukraine is asking for international volunteers to serve in the conflict.

Read full story
176 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy