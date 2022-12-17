Bill Gates hosts new global pandemic war-room simulation—‘Catastrophic Contagion’

Pre-Face: These are real panel discussions based on fictional scenarios.

Event 201

Event 201. A global pandemic exercise. Photo by (Event 201)

On, October 19, 2019, The John Hopkins Center for Health Security along with The World Economic Forum and The Bill and Melinda Gates hosted, Event 201. Event 201 was a high-level pandemic exercise illustrating areas where public/private partnerships would be necessary during the response to a “severe pandemic in order to diminish large-scale economic and societal consequences.”

The few people who read or watched media in relation to Event 201, had red flags go off immediately. Did this “pandemic exercise” centered around a “coronavirus pandemic” serve as a precursor to the Covid we experienced? Well, in 2020, the group released a statement, “…we modeled a fictional coronavirus pandemic, but we explicitly stated that it was not a prediction. Instead, the exercise served to highlight preparedness and response challenges that would likely arise in a very severe pandemic. We are not now predicting that the nCoV-2019 outbreak will kill 65 million people. Although our tabletop exercise included a mock novel coronavirus.”

According to Google, 652 Million cases worldwide, with death due Covid at, 6.66 Million people. You be the judge and jury on that one…

Catastrophic Catastrophe

Catastrophic Contagion. Photo by (Catastrophic Contagion)

October 23, 2022–The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, in partnership with WHO and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, hosted and conducted Catastrophic Contagion , a pandemic tabletop exercise in Brussels, Belgium.



Panel discussion Photo by (Catastrophic Contagion)

Attending, Ten current and former Health Ministers and Senior Public Health Officials from Senegal, Rwanda, Nigeria, Angola, Liberia, Singapore, India, Germany, as well as, Bill Gates attended the exercise.

Seers 2025. Photo by (Catastrophic Contagion)

Catastrophic Contagion simulated a series of WHO emergency health advisory board meetings addressing a pandemic set in the near future of 2025. Called S.E.E.R.S. 2025 “Severe Epidemic Respiratory Syndrome from Enterovirus 2025”. The epidemic begins in “two Latin American countries”, then spreads rapidly. “Becoming a pandemic with a higher fatality rate than COVID-19 and disproportionately affecting children and young people.” In the simulation, 1 Billion cases are reached world-wide, with 20 Million people dying, 15 Million of those being children. Those who are left alive would suffer from brain damage and paralysis.

The event states, political leaders, in addition to health leaders, must be at the table during exercises to respond effectively during the next pandemic. Calling for a one-world system to combat “the next pandemic.” The “Pandemic Corps” would establish an international network of national public health leaders, pushing for trust to be established, resources to be managed, and information to be controlled—systems must be in place to swiftly combat “mis and disinformation.” The only countries that would conquer the pandemic are those who “regularly practice” pandemic simulations and discussions. Countries who focus on having regional and international partnerships in place — while building up systems for manufacturing and distribution of vaccines. This would be the only way to success.

Coincidences, usually, are not coincidence. It’s odd, the same organization’s that hosted Event 201, conducted Catastrophic Contagion. Month’s before Covid-19 was made public and lockdowns were in place— a simulation on “a coronavirus” was held. Really odd timing to say the least.

What are your thoughts and opinions? Do you agree or disagree with Catastrophic Contagion being held? Let your voice be heard in the comment section.

