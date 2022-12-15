Telosa: The WEF inspired, D.E.I. city of the future

Telosa aspirations. Photo by (City of Telosa)

When scrolling through the, World Economic Forum’s, website one would find PDF’s and articles in the thousands outlining future living. Changing infrastructure, such as with green concretes and the changes coming that will shake up the entire industry—zero-carbon cities, renewable, sustainable, and vertical living. Autonomous living, smart living where everything and everyone is connected. At what price though? Attempting to answer that question would open up a whole case of canned worms.

Instead of opening that case— meet, Telosa, the new future city set to operate by 2030.

Coming soon to either the desert or Appalachian mountains… Telosa, aiming to “create a new city in America that sets a global standard for urban living, expands human potential, and becom[ing] a blueprint for future generations.” Telosa will value individual uniqueness and ensure fair representation across cultures, ethnicity, race, gender, and age across the city.

“Imagine a community where you always feel safe welcome and included, you live where you work, and getting around is easy and accessible.” In Telosa, you’re always connected to nature. Telosa's streets prioritize bikes and pedestrians. Slow-moving autonomous cars safely share the street with people and nature. Training centers, cultural institutions and retail spill out onto the street where shaded public spaces encourage 1,000,000 to 5,000,000 residents to come together. “We believe in a safe and welcoming community that freely exchanges ideas and information to build accountability, competency, authenticity, and trust… people should have equal access to opportunity and share in the prosperity that they help create…We believe everyone is an important and valued member of the community and their voice should be heard, contributing to new possibilities.”

Vertical living in the future Photo by (City of Telosa)

Telosa is planned to be densely populated, such as San Fransisco, Which is roughly 33 people per acre. According to website.

Fresh water is stored and recycled onsite, and renewables are used to power the city. Autonomous cars are the only vehicles, other than bikes, that will transport civilians—to create “safe and flexible streetscapes”. Most importantly, the environment is always priority. Everything one would need, would be within a 15 minute commute.

“We have a chance to prove a new model for society that offers people a higher quality of life and greater opportunity. When I look out 30 years from now, I imagine Equitism serving as a blueprint for other cities — and even the world — and Telosa being a place of pride for all who live there.”– Marc Lore

Private endowment will own and manage the land which will generate income from ground leases and appreciation to support social services in the form of education, housing, health, and transportation.

A city designed “from a clean slate with a better architectural and mobility master plan to improve the quality of life of all residents.” This includes greater environmental sustainability, higher safety, less noise and pollution, more economic efficiency and a new 15-minute city design that changes the perception of geography, sense of time, cost, and experience. Economic and innovation zones empower entrepreneurs, anchor tenants and fuel tourism. Telsosa plans to have economic policies that bring together human resources, capital, natural resources and technology to create an environment that fosters partnerships and promotes employment, diverse business activity and strong economic growth. Telosa will be a city with zero carbon emissions, designed for electric vehicles (EVs) and other renewable energy technologies to better serve the environment.

Vertical mobility is an integral design of Telosa. Consideration for rapidly connecting neighborhood areas, mobility station centers, and airports with electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLS). Separated transportation networks of elevators, drone ports, underground transport and/or other hidden means to facilitate maintenance, deliveries, recycling, and natural resource recovery.

Local government

City government will advocate for policies, regulations and incentives that ensure equal access and opportunities while eliminating discrimination and biases in jobs and organizations. Telosa will have a senior level DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) Department and DEI Advisory Committee to promote, assess and implement goals in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Aiming to facilitate participation from a broader, more diverse population on city advisory boards, commissions, and committees by providing stipends, child care and transportation to meetings based on individual needs.

—Who’s behind Telosa—

Marc Lore;

“Marc Lore is a serial entrepreneur and investor having started and sold four companies, most recently jet.com — acquired by Walmart in 2016 for $3.3 billion. Until January 2021, Marc served as the president and CEO of Walmart U.S. eCommerce. Prior to that, Marc was also the co-founder and CEO of Quidsi, the parent company of e-commerce websites Diapers.com, Soap.com, Wag.com, and more. The company was sold to Amazon in 2011 for $550 million.

Marc is the newest NBA owner having purchased the Minnesota TImberwolves and Minnesota Lynx with his friend and business partner, Alex Rodriguez. Marc and Alex also recently announced a VC firm called VCP (vision, capital, people), focused on investing big and early in moonshot ideas. He is the lead and largest investor in Archer, an aerospace company building an all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft focused on improving mobility in cities and Wonder, a company that’s reinventing the at-home dining experience. Marc’s largest venture is Telosa – a city he is building from scratch to test a new model for society, called Equitism. The city will eventually house five million residents and plans to set the global standard for urban living and expand human potential by becoming a blueprint for future generations.He graduated from Bucknell University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in business management and economics.”

Now everything sounds lovely—as the old adage goes, “if it seems too good to be true, it probably is..”

Stay reluctant because all might not be daisies and sunshine. Over the pond in, Great Britain, ‘Oxfordshire County Council approved plans to create six zones to save the planet’ from global warming. The latest stage in the ’15 minute city’ agenda. Placing electronic gates on key roads in and out of the city, confining residents to their own neighbourhoods.

Under the climate lockdowns, residents wanting to leave their zone they will need permission from the Council who has sole discretion on whom permission is granted. Residents would be allowed to leave their zone, a maximum of 100 days per year, but in order to even gain this every resident will have to register their car details with the council who will then track their movements via smart cameras round the city.

Think of, Telosa, if and when needed all citizens could be locked down. Everything is, “smart”. The layout is for minimum movement—you work where you live. You have no choice to leave the city at will—freedom would be a story of yesteryear told as a bedtime story under these WEF directed Davos influenced smart cities of the future. Innovation and technology together make today’s day and age simply awesome — yet the funambulism act between safe and sane and unsafe and insane tyranny rests on the thinnest of wires.

