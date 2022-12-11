Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina

Lab grown meat coming to America. Photo by (Believer Meats)

In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”

On November 16, 2022, the FDA released a statement following the evaluation of UPSIDE foods and the food products made from chicken cells. “The world is experiencing a food revolution and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is committed to supporting innovation in the food supply. As an example of that commitment, today [November 16] we are announcing that we have completed our first pre-market consultation of a human food made from cultured animal cells.” The statement continues, “…advancements in cell culture technology are enabling food developers to use animal cells obtained from livestock, poultry, and seafood in the production of food, with these products expected to be ready for the U.S. market in the near future.”

Photo by (TMT/Believer)

On December 7, 2022, Israeli-based 3-D meat cultivation company, Believer meats, broke ground in Wilson, North Carolina for its first U.S. based commercial facility. The 200,000-square-foot facility is said to be the largest cultivated meat production center in the world. Having the ability to produce at least 10,000 metric tons of cultivated meat. Asserting, “without the need to slaughter a single animal.”

Sources state Believer explored several “well-established manufacturing corridors in Eastern North Carolina” due to “…highly qualified talent pool and the region's success in integrating technology-driven solutions to improve the lives of residents, which aligns with the company's mission.”

Governor Cooper made a statement addressing, Believer meats, coming to North Carolina. He stated, “We're pleased to welcome Believer Meats to North Carolina, this important decision to build its [Believer Meats] first U.S. commercialization operation in Wilson County validates our innovative research and development and highly skilled talent while further cementing our state as the best in the nation to do business."

“BELIEVER is making an initial planned investment of $123.35 million in Wilson County, located approximately 40 miles east of Raleigh, N.C., and includes plans to create over 100 new jobs over the next three years. The facility will utilize proprietary, custom-made bioreactors that can achieve high cell densities and yield based on patented processes. In addition, the state-of-the-art facility will feature an R&D and innovation center, a contemporary kitchen to host tastings, as well as offices and conference room spaces.”

According to the Believer Meats website, the “meat” is made first by carefully sourcing animal cells, only one time. After selecting the best cells, those cells are then placed in an optimally controlled environment. Then provide the cells with all the vital nutrients needed to grow and develop without any genetic modification. Finally, harvest the fully developed animal cells and expertly prepare them to match the flavor and texture of conventionally-farmed meat.

Believer Meats products according to their site are; made with non-GMO animal cells, free from antibiotics, free from artificial preservatives and flavors, cruelty and slaughter free and better for the environment. Tyson foods is an investor according to the website as well.

Would you eat lab produced meat? What are your thoughts on lab created meat gaining the USDA stamp of approval and entering the American market?

—The Modern Times

