Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19

Yulia Hicks Photo by (Gateway Pundit/Hicks family)

The story of, Yulia Hicks, first broke on Gateway Pundit and was reported on by, Info Wars. Fox News had the family on, “Fox and Friends Weekend”, yesterday to divulge the latest. Yulia was adopted by North Carolina Army Veterans, Chrissy and Lee Hicks in 2021. After arriving in The United States, from Ukraine, in December 2018.

Chrissy Hicks, the mom of 14-year-old Yulia on Saturday stated, "I said, 'So basically you're telling us if she does not get the vaccine then she's not getting a transplant, and [the medical employee] said, ‘Yes, that is the one thing that is holding us up.’" Dad, Lee Hicks, elaborated "We've been up front the entire time we've been seen at Duke, for the last two years, that we were not comfortable with the vaccine — with the COVID-19 vaccine. And so they knew all along that we were not comfortable with this… and it wasn't a requirement. It was … a recommendation, according to [the doctors] at first — until the very end.” Mr. Hicks continues, “…that's when they [the doctors and hospital officials] decided or told us that this was going to be a highly recommended-slash-requirement for her to get a vaccine before she would get the transplant… so the phone call … That's when [the official] said it's not a requirement, it's [a] recommendation, but she cannot get the transplant without the vaccine." According to the family, the have retained a lawyer “to help…fight Duke.” Fox News reached out to, Duke, for a statement and their response —“…to protect patient privacy, we cannot comment on individual cases.”

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) demands that transplant centers should be legally prohibited from treating individual’s as ineligible to donate or receive organs or assigning lower priority to individual’s waiting to receive an organ. If the individual has declined to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Rep. Ben Cline VA (R) said his proposal to do just that is in response to “several reports from across the United States of individuals being removed from the organ transplant list or moved to ‘inactive’ status as a result of being unvaccinated.”

Full vaccination is strongly recommended by most hospitals before surgery. However, ”required“, is not.

What are your thoughts and opinions on this situation? It’s not to the tyrannical level of New Zealand and the Baby-Will saga, however it is rather alarming and shines a light on possible life-altering courses of action based on vaccination status and not just the health of the patient.

Share, like, comment, follow to stay informed for a better life.

—The Modern Times

Sources:

https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/teen-denied-kidney-transplant-not-vaccinated-covid-parents.amp

https://www.clarkcountytoday.com/news/unvaxxed-14-year-old-rejected-by-top-hospital-for-life-saving-surgery/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/duke-university-hospital-denies-life-saving-kidney-transplant-dying-14-year-old-girl-unvaccinated/