New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’

Yolanda Dillion. Photo by (Dillion Family)

Yolanda Dillion, 54, worked as a budget analyst for the New Orleans Police Department, as well as Uber driver in her spare time to earn some extra cash. According to sources, Dillion was murdered Thursday afternoon while completing a stop located in the 2200 block of the West Bank Expressway.

Detectives contacted, UBER, to find information on the passenger. UBER was unable to produce the information needed until the fare was closed on the app. Once detectives were able to close the ticket, UBER provided all necessary information needed and detectives had their lead.

Detectives booked suspect, Brandon Jacobs, 29, with second-degree murder. According to, Sheriff Lopinto, “There was no motive for the homicide other than Jacobs's own murderous intent. He woke up yesterday morning and decided he was going to kill someone. We asked him specifically, ‘how did you pick her?’ His response was ‘I didn’t pick her, Uber picked her.’”

Suspect Jacobs. Photo by (NOLA Sheriff)

According to Sheriff Lopinto, “Jacobs stayed at the hotel and ordered an Uber earlier in the day. Jacobs intended to target the first Uber driver who transported him to a location in New Orleans then realized he wouldn't have a ride back to the Travelodge. Instead, Jacobs ordered a second Uber, to return to the hotel. Yolanda Dillion fatally was the second driver. Dillion picked him up in New Orleans and drove him to the hotel. As soon as she arrived, investigators suspect Jacobs attacked Dillion, stabbing her possibly twice from the back seat of her vehicle.”

He then got out of the car while recording video of Dillion. Jacobs uploaded the video to his Facebook account, Sheriff Lopinto stated. Sheriff's Office officials worked with Facebook to remove the video, Friday.

Dillion was an only child who was born and raised in New Orleans. Graduating from Marion Abramson High School then earned a bachelor's degree in sociology from Xavier University, She also received a master's degree in sociology from Tulane university. Dillion's death came as a shock to relatives who said she was a kind and humble person, a homebody who was a caretaker for her ill mother. "She was a nice person. She took good care of me," her mother, Edna Dillion, 83.

-The Modern Times

https://share.newsbreak.com/2im9jr67

https://www.nola.com/news/crime_police/uber-driver-stabbed-to-death-by-her-passenger-at-harvey-hotel-suspect-arrested/article_4c168c12-77e8-11ed-aba6-135bf3ce28f1.html