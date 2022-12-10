Weeks following ordeal over “pride” shirt in Qatar—Grant Wahl dies covering World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022 Photo by (FIFA)

American soccer journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after reportedly collapsing while reporting on the World Cup. He was 48 years old.

Wahl pictured with pride shirt Photo by (CNNWIRE)

On November 21, Grant had posted to social media that he and another person were detained for roughly 30 minutes due to a shirt containing banned media.

On December 5th, Grant checked in to a medical clinic in, Qatar. He wrote, “My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” he continues, “what had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.” He states, “I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I’m already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno”.

Wahl's brother Eric said in a video released to Instagram, he believes Grant did not die of natural causes. Eric Wahl states Grant told him he had received death threats after the incident. Eric said he is gay and was the reason his brother was wearing the shirt.

Saudi Prince. Photo by (REUTERS)

Coming off the heels of the Biden Administration, granting immunity from a lawsuit to, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. I doubt much will be done from the U.S. to see if foul play was a factor. Don’t want to step on too many OPEC+ toes.

U.S. intelligence believed Prince Mohammed ordered the killing and dismemberment of Journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, in October 2018.

