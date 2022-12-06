UFC: Tj Dillashaw announces retirement from MMA

Dillashaw. Photo by (UFC)

During, Tj’s, bout against champion Algamain Sterling in October—Dillashaw suffered a joint dislocation, twice, as well as aggravated a previous shoulder injury. Dillashaw lost in the 2nd round via, TKO. Dillashaw ended that match with a record of, 17 wins and 5 loses including 11 stoppages. According to sources, Dillashaw today has announced his retirement.

Tj got his start in the, UFC, in 2011. Ultimately losing in the season 14 finale, of ‘Dana White’s The Ultimate Fighter‘. Gaining fans and becoming known for electric fights, Dillashaw seen a meteoric rise and 7 fights later he was the, Bantamweight champion of the UFC. Defending the title in two fights, ultimately, losing the title to, Dominick Cruz, in 2016. Dillashaw earned the championship again in 2017 after defeating, Cody GarBrandt. Two years later, Dillashaw opted to drop to flyweight and challenge, Henry Cejudo. Following this match, Dillashaw, would test positive for banned substances and enter a two-year suspension.

In 2019, following the defeat to Henry Cejudo, Dillashaw tested positive for, recombinant human erythropoietin (rHuEPO). According to USADA, “rHuEPO is a synthetic hormone used to stimulate the body’s production of red blood cells, thereby increasing oxygen transport and aerobic power. It’s in the class of peptide hormones, growth factors, related substances, and mimetics and is banned at all times.”

UFC nor Dana White, have officially made a statement, however, Dillashaw was removed from the bantamweight rankings pool on Monday.

