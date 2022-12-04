2015 document shows scope of parties involved in SARS-CoV ‘gain of function’ research

Photo by Blackjack3D/Getty Images

“The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 at the origin of COVID-19 shares more than 70% genetic similarity with SARS-CoV-1 that was at the origin of 2003 SARS. Infection-associated symptoms are very similar between SARS and COVID-19 diseases and are the same as community-acquired pneumonia symptoms.” Pubmed

Two plus years have passed since the lockdowns to, “flatten the curve”, began — millions American’s have succumbed to covid, with million’s more globally. For two years— you couldn’t talk about the possible origins of the virus, absolutely couldn’t question “the science”.

Newly found document from 2015 shows full scope of who all was involved. For years, to even consider this was man made was considered conspiracy. Document shows not only were federal agencies from all around America were involved, American universities, foreign based federal labs, and China. This shows that at least in 2015-2016 research was performed to assess the possibility of human emergence. Additionally, the document states “we examine the disease potential for SARS- like CoVs currently circulating in Chinese horseshoe bat populations. Utilizing the SARS-CoV infectious clone, we generated and characterized a chimeric virus expressing the spike of bat coronavirus SHC014 in a mouse adapted SARS-CoV backbone.

This in fact was a virus made in a lab, with multiple world wide organizations involved in the research and production. I’m 2020, Chapel Hill received over one billion dollars in grants. Over half a billion of that money came directly from, NIH. Just this year, “Baric led center [at UNC Chapel Hill] receives $65 million grant”, from NIAID.

HHS document Photo by (TMT/HHS)

Image continued Photo by (TMT/HHS)

Document. Photo by (TMT/HHS)

