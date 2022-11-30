Lexington, NC

Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media Group

The Dispatch of Lexington.Photo by(Unknown/The Dispatch)

The Dispatch of Lexington, North Carolina has a new owner— Paxton Media Group. Paxton Media Group is a 125-year-old family-owned media company headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky. The purchase coming roughly two years after the merge of Gatehouse Media Group and Gannett, which operated under the banner of, Gannett and USA Today Network. The following news-outlets were purchased in the deal; Lexington Dispatch, Asheboro Courier-Tribune, Burlington Times-News, Kinston Free Press, New Bern Sun Journal and, The Daily News of Jacksonville.

Founded by, T.B. Eldridge in 1882, The Dispatch started as, The Davidson Dispatch and became , The Dispatch, in 1902. founded by T.B. Eldridge.

The New York Times Company acquired The Dispatch in, 1973. The Halifax Media Group acquired, The Dispatch, in 2012. 2015 saw The Halifax Media Group, sell the company to New Media Investment Group. Now I’m 2022, ownership has changed hands again.

Paxton Media Group got their start in,1896. After acquiring the "Paducah Standard", William F Paxton, leading a group of investors, launched, “The Evening Sun.” Paxton Media Group currently owns more than 100 newspapers across the Midwest and Southeast, with an additional 15+ North Carolina publications under their umbrella.

Paxton Media Group has received criticism in the past for promoting conservative candidates and viewpoints, while criticizing liberal viewpoints and candidates. CEO and President David Paxton stated "… growing up in, Western Kentucky, and the socially conservative environment" of the family homestead influences their conservative stance. Before the purchase was announced — Henry Faure Walker, Gannett’s News Division Leader, released a memo announcing a reduction in the workforce. Roughly 200 employees were slated to lose their job. PMG infamously cuts costs when they acquire a new publication, indicating many employees may still be on the chopping block.

