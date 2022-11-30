Mercedes-Benz goes full-throttle on questionable subscription fees

Corporate Greed. Photo by (THE MODERN TIMES)

Mercedes-Benz joins the list of auto manufacturers charging additional fees to unlock premium features. Just a few years ago these were features you simply had by way of the purchase. Those days are seemingly long over. Mercedes is adding subscription fees to unlock premium performance features. This $1,200 upgrade gives the driver, roughly 60-80 additional horsepower and 0.8-1.0 seconds shaved off the 0-60 launch.

A closer look at the models and what the upgraded unlocks;

Mercedes-EQ EQE 350 4MATIC:

Base: 288 HP 0-60 MPH in 6 seconds

Upgrade: 349HP 0-60 MPH in 5.1 seconds

Mercedes-EQ EQE SUV 350 4MATIC:

Base: 288 HP 0-60 MPH in 6.2 seconds.

Upgrade: 349 HP 0-60 MPH in 5.2 seconds.

Mercedes-EQ EQS 450 4MATIC:

Base: 355 HP 0-60 MPH in 5.3 seconds.

Upgrade: 443 HP 0-60 MPH in 4.5 seconds.

Mercedes-EQ EQS SUV 4MATIC:

Base: 355 HP 0-60 MPH in 5.8 seconds

Upgrade: 443 HP 0-60 MPH in 4.9 seconds.

Something about auto-manufactures charging for “the full version” just screams world economic forum — You’ll own nothing and be happy. Who would’ve thought entertainment streaming services would have led to “plus” versions of vehicles being a thing. Spending more money for performance or luxury trim levels is something that makes sense. However, to just unlock features like heated seats a’la BMW or the unlocking the ability to use the full potential power band in a vehicle seems like a disingenuous way of squeezing money out of customers that are already paying top price for their car or suv. Remember to unlock the full power band, it’s an additional $1,200 dollars — That’s basically a second monthly payment just to have full power.

What are your thoughts, do you think an additional boost of HP and a one-ish second reduction in acceleration warrants the additional monthly fees? Are you planning to purchase a Mercedes EV? Share, like, comment, follow to stay informed for a better life.

-The Modern Times

